* Profit-taking drives prices down
* Short-term outlook remains fundamentally positive
* Coal supply shortage is not expected to ease soon
SHANGHAI, Oct 20 Chinese coking coal futures
retreated on Thursday as investors locked in profits after a
four-day rally, but the overall outlook remained firm due to the
continued supply shortage and strong demand from steelmakers.
Some bulls have cleared their positions after making profits
by betting on rising prices. Coking coal futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange have surged 43 percent since the end
of August and 118 percent year-to-date.
"There is some short-term profit-taking, but the overall
market remains positive in the near future as steel mills kept
high production and have a strong appetite for coking coal and
coke, while the coal shortage is not expected to ease soon,"
said Bai Jing, an analyst with Galaxy Futures in Beijing.
The January contract slipped 0.7 percent to 1,215 yuan
($180.28) a tonne by the midday break.
China has aimed to cut overcapacity in its coal sector as
part of efforts to push supply-side reforms, a move that has
unexpectedly resulted in the months-long rally in coal prices
and low inventories.
China has ordered major coal mines to raise output since
September, but the effort has not been sufficient enough to
boost supplies amid strong demand.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 2,481 yuan a tonne and
iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose
0.8 percent to 445 yuan.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
stood unchanged at $58 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data
from The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.7394 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)