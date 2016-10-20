* Profit-taking drives prices down
* Short-term outlook remains fundamentally positive
* Coal supply shortage is not expected to ease soon
(Updates close prices)
SHANGHAI, Oct 20 Chinese coking coal futures
retreated on Thursday as investors locked in profits after a
four-day rally, but the overall outlook remained firm due to the
continued supply shortage and strong demand from steelmakers.
Some bulls have cleared their positions after making profits
by betting on rising prices, said Bai Jing, an analyst with
Galaxy Futures in Beijing.
"There is some short-term profit-taking, but the overall
market remains positive in the near future as steel mills kept
high production and have a strong appetite for coking coal and
coke, while the coal shortage is not expected to ease soon," Bai
added.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
slipped 0.8 percent to close at 1,213 yuan ($179.99) a
tonne. The contract has surged 43 percent since the end of
August and 118 percent year-to-date.
China has aimed to cut overcapacity in its coal sector as
part of efforts to push supply-side reforms, a move that has
unexpectedly resulted in the months-long rally in coal prices
and low inventories.
China has ordered major coal mines to raise output since
September, but the effort has not been sufficient enough to
boost supplies amid strong demand.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to 2,486 yuan a tonne by
close and iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
rose 0.5 percent to 443.5 yuan a tonne.
Dalian coke futures inched up 0.5 percent to
1,548.5 yuan a tonne.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
stood unchanged at $58 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data
from The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.7394 Chinese yuan)
