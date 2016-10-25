(Corrects rebar inventory figures in 8th paragraph to 3.97
million tonnes and 5.39 million tonnes not 397,000 tonnes and
539,000 tonnes.)
* Dalian coke climbs to highest since December 2013
* Low steel inventories pushing Chinese mills to lift output
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Oct 25 Chinese iron ore futures surged 6
percent to the highest in more than two years on Tuesday amid
rising steel prices, playing catch-up with the strength in
coking coal.
Firm steel demand in the world's top consumer and producer
and higher raw material costs are supporting prices of the
commodity. A shortage in coking coal has driven prices higher,
but iron ore is gradually keeping up.
The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange climbed 6 percent to hit the exchange-set ceiling of
471.50 yuan ($70) a tonne, its loftiest since Aug. 18, 2014. It
is the biggest percentage gain since March 8.
The most-active January coking coal rose 4 percent
to a contract high of 1,288 yuan a tonne. Coke soared
as much as 5.9 percent to 1,662.50 yuan per tonne, the highest
since Dec. 5, 2013.
"Overall market participants remain bullish about the
outlook for coking coal as demand from steel mills remains
healthy because steel inventory is low and steel mills are
raising prices to pass on the raw material cost increase,"
Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said in a note.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was up 3.2 percent at 2,549 yuan a tonne by 0304 GMT,
after earlier touching a two-month peak of 2,568 yuan.
Low steel inventories are spurring Chinese mills to ramp up
output, boosting demand for raw materials iron ore and coking
coal.
Rebar inventories have declined this year versus past years.
The supply is at 3.97 million tonnes as of Monday, according to
data from industry consultancy Steelhome. That is down from the
three-year average of 5.39 million tonnes. SH-TOT-RBARINV
But unlike coking coal which is expected to remain supported
by a severe supply shortage in China even as the government
moves to tackle overcapacity, the supply of iron ore may remain
high.
Lau said while iron ore prices are expected to benefit from
firmer steel demand in the short term, continuously rising
output from top supplier Australia should increase supply to
China in the current quarter.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood
at 105.8 million tonnes as of Oct. 21, the most since July,
according to SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
rose 0.5 percent to $58.70 a tonne on Monday, the strongest
since Sept. 5, according to data from The Steel Index.
The spot iron ore benchmark has gained almost 37 percent
this year. But spot Australian premium hard coking coal
.PHCC-AUS=SI has surged 214 percent this year to $245.50 a
tonne on Monday.
($1 = 6.7763 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)