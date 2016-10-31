* Coke hits more than 3-year peak, rebar climbs to 2-month
high
* Steel raw material prices buoyed by tight supply, firm
demand
* Firm demand for steel flat products may last until Nov
-CIEC
SHANGHAI, Oct 31 Dalian iron ore prices extended
their winning streak to a sixth session on Monday and coke
futures hit a more than three-year high, as tight supplies and
firm demand in top consumer China underpinned prices of the
steelmaking raw materials.
However, the sharp spike in prices of the commodities, that
last week rose by the most in six months, spurred caution among
Chinese mills amid relatively smaller gains in steel futures.
"Raw materials sustained the rally, lifting mills'
production costs. Rebar producers are not enjoying any profit
now, but demand for steel flat products remained strong, which
may last until November," said Xia Junyan, investment manager at
Hangzhou CIEC Trading Co in Shanghai.
Xia added that mills are currently making a profit of about
300 yuan ($44.32) a tonne. That is steady versus September but
down about 70 percent from this year's peaks in April.
The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
jumped 2.1 percent to 496 yuan by the midday break,
after touching a high of 499.5 yuan a tonne earlier in the
session, the loftiest since August 2014.
Coking coal rose 2.8 percent to 1,298.5 yuan, while
benchmark coke futures surged 4.4 percent to 1,782.5
yuan, the highest since August 2013.
Both iron ore and coke surged more than 10 percent last
week, the most since April.
Steel futures have made smaller gains, with the most-active
rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange adding only 3
percent last week. Prices are currently at 2,585 yuan a tonne,
up 1.6 percent from Friday. It earlier hit a high of 2,613 yuan,
the highest since Aug. 25.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
climbed 1.3 percent to $63.1 a tonne last Friday, the highest
since April 29, according to data from The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.7697 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)