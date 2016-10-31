* Coke hits more than 3-year peak, rebar climbs to 2-month
high
* Steel raw material prices buoyed by tight supply, firm
demand
* Firm demand for steel flat products may last until Nov
-CIEC
(Updates close prices)
SHANGHAI, Oct 31 Dalian iron ore prices extended
their winning streak to a sixth session on Monday and coke
futures hit a more than three-year high, as tight supplies and
firm demand in top consumer China underpinned prices of the
steelmaking raw materials.
However, the sharp spike in prices of the commodities, that
last week rose by the most in six months, spurred caution among
Chinese mills amid relatively smaller gains in steel futures.
"Raw materials sustained the rally, lifting mills'
production costs. Rebar producers are not enjoying any profit
now, but demand for steel flat products remained strong, which
may last until November," said Xia Junyan, investment manager at
Hangzhou CIEC Trading Co in Shanghai.
Xia added that mills are currently making a profit of about
300 yuan ($44.32) a tonne. That is steady versus September but
down about 70 percent from this year's peaks in April.
The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
jumped 3.3 percent to 502 yuan a tonne, near the high
of 502.5 yuan a tonne it touched earlier in the session, the
loftiest since August 2014.
Coking coal closed 3.4 percent higher at 1,306.5
yuan a tonne, while benchmark coke futures surged 6.4
percent to 1,816 yuan by close, the highest since April 2013.
Both iron ore and coke surged more than 10 percent last
week, the most since April this year.
Steel futures have made smaller gains, with the most-active
rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange adding only 3
percent last week. Prices closed 2.2 percent higher at 2,600
yuan a tonne. It earlier hit a high of 2,613 yuan, the highest
since Aug. 25.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
climbed 1.3 percent to $63.1 a tonne last Friday, the highest
since April 29, according to data from The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.7697 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)