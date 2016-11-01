* Shortage of coking coal, coke continues
* Higher raw material prices lift steel production costs
* Improving activity in manufacturing sector brightens
outlook
SHANGHAI, Nov 1 Chinese steel futures extended
gains on Tuesday after the manufacturing sector expanded in
October at its fastest pace in more than two years and as
steelmaking raw material prices remained strong amid tight
supply.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) that gauges
the activity in China's manufacturing sector stood at 51.2 in
October, stronger than expectations and above the 50-point mark
that separates growth from contraction on a monthly
basis.
"The PMI data suggested a stabalizing economy and that steel
demand from the manufacturing sector remains solid, while the
stretched supply shortage of coal has kept increasing mills'
production costs," said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant
Futures in Shenzhen.
More expensive raw materials have prompted Jiangsu Shagang
Group, China's top private steelmaker, to raise prices of some
products by 100 yuan ($14.76) a tonne for early November. Rebar,
used for construction, will rise to 2,700 yuan a tonne, traders
said.
"The tightness in transportation capacity and coal supply
may not be alleviated soon," Zhao added.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange had risen 1.6 percent to 2,622 yuan a tonne by
midday. They earlier touched their highest since Aug. 17 at
2,628 yuan.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
climbed 1 percent to 499.5 yuan a tonne.
Coke futures advanced 1.2 percent to 1,780 yuan a
tonne and coking coal edged up 0.4 percent to 1,294
yuan a tonne, both having surged about 50 percent since the end
of August.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
advanced 1.1 percent to $63.8 a tonne, the highest since the end
of April, according to data from The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.7750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph
Radford)