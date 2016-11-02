* Weaker yuan seen pushing onshore funds to dollar-linked
assets
* Coke also pulls back from strongest level since 2013
* Rebar steady after scaling highest since April
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 2 Iron ore futures in China pulled
back on Wednesday as investors locked in recent gains after the
steelmaking raw material earlier rose to the highest in more
than two years amid stronger steel and coal prices and a mending
Chinese economy.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at the
fastest pace in over two years in October thanks to a
construction boom, according to data released on Tuesday.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange climbed as far as 509 yuan ($75) a tonne, its
loftiest since July 2014.
The contract closed down 1.8 percent at 491.50 yuan, in line
with a retreat in other commodities on Chinese exchanges such as
aluminium and rubber after recent gains.
Dalian iron ore gained more than 20 percent in October,
driving a 16 percent increase in spot iron ore prices.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
rose 0.9 percent to $64.40 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since
April 29, according to The Steel Index.
Traders have mostly attributed iron ore's climb to the
strength in coal prices as mills sought higher grade iron ore to
be able to use less coal.
But Goldman Sachs said it may have more to do with the
recent weakness in the yuan.
"A rising dollar/yuan led onshore investors to seek
dollar-linked assets such as commodities and iron ore may be the
first in line to benefit from such investment flows," Goldman
analysts said in a report.
There may be further room for the yuan to depreciate given
the high likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates in December, they said.
"With ample onshore money supply chasing a limited menu of
accessible dollar-linked assets, continued yuan depreciation
means that iron ore prices may stay above what the fundamental
demand and supply suggest in coming months," Goldman analysts
said.
Steel and coal futures also came off session highs on
Wednesday, but managed to cling to most of the day's gains.
The most-active rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.1 percent at
2,610 yuan a tonne after touching 2,665 yuan earlier, the
highest since April 25.
January Dalian coking coal ended 1.1 percent firmer
at 1,304.50 yuan a tonne, after touching a contract high of
1,348.50 yuan. Dalian coke dropped 0.4 percent to close
at 1,778 yuan, after earlier hitting 1,843 yuan, its strongest
since March 2013.
($1 = 6.7643 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Christian Schmollinger)