* Spot iron ore tops $70/tonne for first time since Jan 2015
* Shanghai rebar cuts gains after rising by 6-pct limit
* Coking coal steadies after hitting record high
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 10 Iron ore futures in China surged
by their 9-percent limit on Thursday to hit a 30-month peak,
extending a recent rally backed by strong coking coal markets as
well as steel prices.
Higher fees imposed by the Dalian Commodity Exchange on
trading of coking coal and coke futures have diverted some funds
into iron ore, traders and analysts said, helping iron ore
outperform the rest of the ferrous market.
Spot iron ore topped $70 a tonne on Wednesday for the first
time since January 2015, reflecting firm demand for high-grade
cargoes as Chinese mills boost efficiency amid costlier coal,
and could track further gains in futures.
The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian exchange
closed up 9 percent at 588 yuan ($87), its loftiest
since April 2014.
While there is "no big rush" among Chinese steel mills to
buy iron ore cargoes, "supply of high grade is limited, so it's
natural to see prices rise", said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
"Clients are now only looking for high grade and are showing
no interest for low grade," he said.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
surged 4.7 percent to $71 a tonne on Wednesday, according to The
Steel Index. That was the biggest single-day gain in two weeks
for the spot benchmark which has risen almost 66 percent this
year.
There was renewed interest in iron ore futures after the
Dalian exchange this week raised margins and fees for coking
coal and coke following recent rapid gains.
"Recent curbs on coal futures trading were seen diverting
funds back into (iron ore)", ANZ Bank said in a note.
Dalian coking coal closed flat at 1,495.50 yuan a
tonne after hitting a fresh record high of 1,608.50 yuan. Coke
trimmed gains, finishing 1.9 percent higher at 2,096.50
yuan per tonne after peaking at 2,205 yuan, its strongest since
February 2013.
Steel futures also came off session highs. Construction
steel product rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed up 1.5 percent at 2,987 yuan a tonne, after rising by its
6-percent limit to 3,119 yuan, the highest since August 2014.
($1 = 6.7911 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)