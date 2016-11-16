* Sharp falls in open interest in iron ore, rebar futures
* Dalian iron ore fell by 6 pct limit on Tuesday
* Spot iron ore may drop further after Tuesday's 6.5 pct
slide
(Adds open interest, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 16 Iron ore futures in China slumped
more than 6 percent on Wednesday, falling sharply for a second
session amid further losses in steel prices as investors pared
bullish bets in a commodity still hit by excess supply.
Weaker futures could again pull down spot iron ore prices,
which slid 6.5 percent on Tuesday as Chinese buyers retreated
after a rapid rally that lifted the spot benchmark to a two-year
high last week.
The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed down 6.5 percent at 577 yuan ($84) a
tonne after falling as much as 9 percent to hit its downside
limit of 561.5 yuan. It lost 6 percent on Tuesday.
Open interest, or open contracts, dropped to 1.3 million
lots on Tuesday from 2.09 million lots on Nov. 7.
Dalian iron ore raced to a 33-month peak of 656.50 yuan on
Monday in a rally driven by speculative investors in China. But
they began cashing out of commodity futures on Tuesday amid
concerns regulators may tighten curbs further to tame price
swings.
"It's gone up so much and it's overbought so this
retracement is very much expected, it's just that it's very
severe," Kelly Teoh, iron ore derivatives broker at Clarksons
Platou Futures, said on the drop in Dalian futures.
Unlike coal whose price surge was fueled by limited supply
in China after the government shut mines to curb a glut,
stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese ports remain near a two-year
high.
Imported iron ore stocked at the ports stood at 107.75
million tonnes on Nov. 11, not far below the previous week's
108.6 million tonnes which was the most since November 2014,
according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
fell 6.5 percent to $72.68 a tonne on Tuesday, data from Metal
Bulletin showed. The spot benchmark touched $79.81 on Nov. 11,
the highest since October 2014.
The rally in iron ore was also fuelled by increased appetite
among Chinese mills for high-grade material so they can use less
coking coal.
"We expect iron ore prices may trade at elevated levels
until year-end so long as coking coal prices remain high. But
that looks like something close to around $60/tonne than current
spot prices," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar
said in a note.
Steel futures fell sharply for a third day running. Rebar on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 3.9 percent to
2,816 yuan a tonne. Open interest in rebar futures hit 2.3
million lots on Monday, the lowest since May 2014.
Coking coal rose 0.4 percent to 1,569 yuan a tonne
and coke fell 1 percent to 2,057 yuan.
($1 = 6.8697 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Kenneth Maxwell)