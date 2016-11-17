* Dalian iron ore has dropped 15 pct from 33-month peak
* More mill closures in Hebei on anti-pollution measures
-Argonaut
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 17 Iron ore futures in China fell 3
percent on Thursday, stretching steep losses to a third day, as
investors cashed in on recent rapid gains with open contracts
dropping to the lowest level since May.
China's iron ore futures have dropped 15 percent since
hitting a 33-month high on Monday in a speculator-driven rally
in commodities that forced Chinese exchanges to hike trading
fees to tame prices.
The most-traded iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was down 3 percent at 556 yuan
($81) a tonne by midday. It peaked at 656.50 yuan on Monday, its
strongest since February 2014.
"Where market gets strong momentum in one direction or
another you can get speculators joining in and if they get a
sniff of a change the resulting corrective action can be quite
dramatic and I suspect that's what we're seeing here," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
As prices tanked, open interest, or open contracts, on
Dalian iron ore futures slid to 1.2 million lots on Wednesday
from 2.09 million lots on Nov. 7.
The losses in futures had pulled down spot iron ore prices,
with the benchmark 62-percent grade for delivery to China's
Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB slipping 0.4 percent to $72.42 a
tonne on Wednesday, according to data from Metal Bulletin.
The spot benchmark touched a two-year high of $79.81 on Nov.
11.
The decline in steel futures was more modest compared with
iron ore amid expectations of tighter Chinese supply as Beijing
pushes ahead with anti-pollution measures that had forced some
mills to halt output.
Air quality in China's smog-hit northern regions, which
include the capital Beijing, worsened in October despite overall
improvements over the course of the year, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection said on Monday.
China's northern Hebei province, the country's top
steel-producing province, will suspend production of steel, coke
and cement for several days to combat pollution, said Argonaut
Securities analyst Helen Lau.
"Looking ahead, in the near term, we expect China's steel
market to remain tight due mainly to production suspension in
response to worsening pollution," Lau said in a note.
Rebar, a construction steel product, was last down 0.6
percent at 2,772 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, off a session low of 2,738 yuan.
($1 = 6.8691 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)