* Dalian iron ore fell as much as 17 pct from a 33-month
peak
* More mill closures in Hebei on anti-pollution measures
-Argonaut
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 17 Iron ore futures in China
rebounded to finish higher on Thursday after a 17 percent drop
from this week's peak pulled investors back into the commodity
where open contracts have fallen to the lowest level since May.
China's iron ore futures touched a 33-month high on Monday
in a speculator-driven rally in commodities that forced Chinese
exchanges to hike trading fees to tame prices.
After falling around 6 percent each on Tuesday and
Wednesday, the most-traded iron ore for January delivery on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped another 4.7 percent
intraday on Thursday to a low of 546 yuan ($80) a tonne. That
marked a 17 percent drop from Monday's peak of 656.50 yuan,
which was its strongest since February 2014.
By afternoon trading, the contract had trimmed losses and
closed 0.7 percent higher at 577 yuan.
"Where market gets strong momentum in one direction or
another you can get speculators joining in...," said Michael
McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
As prices tanked, open interest, or open contracts, on
Dalian iron ore futures slid to 1.2 million lots on Wednesday
from 2.09 million lots on Nov. 7.
The losses in futures had pulled down spot iron ore prices,
with the benchmark 62-percent grade for delivery to China's
Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB slipping 0.4 percent to $72.42 a
tonne on Wednesday, according to data from Metal Bulletin.
The spot benchmark touched a two-year high of $79.81 on Nov.
11.
Steel futures also recovered with iron ore amid expectations
of tighter Chinese supply as Beijing pushes ahead with
anti-pollution measures that had forced some mills to halt
output.
Air quality in China's smog-hit northern regions, which
include the capital Beijing, worsened in October despite overall
improvements over the course of the year, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection said on Monday.
China's northern Hebei province, the country's top
steel-producing province, will suspend production of steel, coke
and cement for several days to combat pollution, said Argonaut
Securities analyst Helen Lau.
"Looking ahead, in the near term, we expect China's steel
market to remain tight due mainly to production suspension in
response to worsening pollution," Lau said in a note.
Rebar, a construction steel product, closed up 0.9 percent
at 2,814 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange,
bouncing off a session low of 2,738 yuan.
($1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Biju Dwarakanath)