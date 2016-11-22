* Iron ore, steel climb 6 pct to hit upside limit
* Coking coal surges 7 pct, coke up nearly 9 pct
* Weak steel demand suggests futures' gains would be
fleeting
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 22 Prices of steel and its raw
materials soared in China on Tuesday as investors returned to
the market to pick up commodities made cheaper after days of
steep losses, but a shaky demand outlook suggests the gains
would again be fleeting.
Chinese rebar steel and raw materials like coal and iron ore
pulled back from this month's multi-year highs after exchanges
in Shanghai, Dalian and Zhengzhou cracked down on speculative
trading by raising transaction charges.
Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
jumped 6 percent to hit its exchange-set ceiling at
2,900 yuan ($421) a tonne.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also
surged 6 percent to its upside limit at 580.50 yuan.
"I think it's driven by speculative trading again," said
Richard Lu, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing. "In terms of
steel, we haven't seen any real support from the demand side."
"Winter is approaching and most of the construction in the
northern part of China is already suspended because it's too
cold so steel demand is falling," said Lu.
Slower steel demand in China during winter, which usually
lasts through February, may keep iron ore supply high at its
ports.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at 46 Chinese ports reached
110.58 million tonnes on Friday, up 2.83 million tonnes from the
previous week, according to data tracked by industry consultancy
SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
That was the most since September 2014. Inventory has risen
19 percent this year.
Among small- and medium-sized Chinese mills, iron ore
stockpiles rose 8 percent on Nov. 9 from Oct. 26, according to
Morgan Stanley.
But Tuesday's rebound in iron ore futures may spur a
recovery in spot prices. Iron ore for delivery to China's
Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB slid 3.4 percent to $70.34 a tonne
on Monday, data from Metal Bulletin showed. The spot benchmark
lost 8.8 percent last week, ending a five-week rally.
Other steelmaking commodities that surged on Tuesday were
coking coal which rose 7 percent to 1,578 yuan a tonne
while coke climbed 8.5 percent to 2,174.50 yuan.
($1 = 6.8901 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)