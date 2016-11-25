* China has cut 88 mln T steel capacity this year vs 45 mln
T goal
* Shanghai rebar jumps as much as 6.7 pct, near upside limit
* Dalian iron ore rises nearly 5 pct at one stage
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 25 Shanghai rebar steel futures
rallied more than 5 percent on Friday to trade near a 30-month
high after China said it has cut 88 million tonnes of steel
capacity this year, nearly double its target.
Large-size Chinese steelmakers had phased out 40.75 million
tonnes of production capacity up to September and reductions by
smaller companies brought the total to 88 million tonnes,
Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong said on Thursday.
That was well above China's pledge to cut 45 million tonnes
in steel production capacity this year and puts it well ahead of
its plan to reduce its steel capacity by 100-150 million tonnes
over the next three to five years, analysts say.
"China may be able to achieve its target by next year," said
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
"Capacity is being controlled and the steel market may be
rebalanced quickly."
Rebar, a construction steel product, rose as much as 6.7
percent to 3,145 yuan ($455) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, just shy of its 7-percent trade limit.
That was near its Nov. 14 peak of 3,220 yuan, the highest
since May 2014. It was up 5.4 percent at 3,107 yuan a tonne by
midday.
Gains in steel pulled up raw material iron ore. The
most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was last up 3 percent at 643.50 yuan a tonne. Earlier, it hit
655 yuan, near Thursday's 33-month high of 658.50 yuan.
Stronger futures should also push up spot iron ore prices
which have rebounded almost 6 percent this week after dropping
8.8 percent last week.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
rose 1.4 percent to $76.93 a tonne on Thursday, according to
Metal Bulletin.
The surging volatility in China's iron ore futures is
sending global prices on a roller-coaster ride, spelling risks
for traders and steel mills, some of whom are losing faith in a
market swayed by speculative Chinese money.
On Wednesday, the most-active iron ore contract on Dalian
posted its most volatile trading day since July 2015 when
futures prices hit their lowest since the contract began in
2013, based on Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 6.9140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)