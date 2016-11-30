* Rebar, coking coal on track for biggest one-day drop
* Profit taking, technical selling also driving losses
* Chinese exchanges again impose curbs to tame rallies
By Josephine Mason
BEIJING, Nov 30 Chinese steel and steelmaking
raw materials futures plunged on Wednesday as investors rushed
to liquidate bullish bets as soaring bond yields renewed
concerns about liquidity in the world's second-largest economy.
Coking coal and steel rebar were on track for their biggest
one-day drop on record while investors also sold base metals to
shore up cash, with Shanghai zinc and copper futures
down sharply in early trade.
Technical and computer-driven selling added further pressure
for a second straight day of heavy selling after China's major
commodity exchanges introduced further measures aimed at taming
a spectacular months-long rally.
The most-traded May coking coal futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange were on track for their biggest one
day loss on record, falling 9.0 percent to 1,282 yuan ($186) a
tonne by 0310 GMT.
Steel rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was down 7 percent at 3,000 yuan ($436) a
tonne, facing its largest ever one-day drop.
The liquidation threatened a months-long rally that had
pushed prices to their highest since April 2014 on Tuesday.
May iron ore on Dalian fell 7.95 percent to 556.0
yuan ($81) a tonne, one of its largest percentage falls since
futures launched three years ago.
Overnight yuan borrowing costs in Shanghai surged to a
two-month high on Tuesday on tight liquidity in the market after
the central bank pulled funds from the financial system, traders
said.
"There's a liquidity crunch in China so that's not good for
commodities in China," Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities
said. "The speculators and retail investors have big (long
commodity) positions, so the swings in prices are amplified."
Long- and short-term bond treasury bond yields in China
jumped for a second day, with the 14-day bond yields
hitting their highest since end-March as concerns
rose about liquidity in the banking system.
A reduction in China's steel capacity along with a push to
spend more on infrastructure has fuelled a 90 percent spike this
year in prices of construction steel product rebar.
Coke slipped 4.0 percent.
($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)