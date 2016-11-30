* Rebar, coking coal post biggest one-day drop
* Profit taking, technical selling drive losses
* Chinese exchanges impose curbs to tame rallies
* Steel, iron ore still notch up double-digit pct gains in
Nov
By Josephine Mason
BEIJING, Nov 30 Chinese steel and steelmaking
raw materials futures plunged on Wednesday as investors rushed
to liquidate bullish bets as soaring bond yields renewed
concerns about liquidity in the world's second-largest economy.
Coking coal and steel rebar registered their biggest one-day
drop on record while investors also sold base metals to shore up
cash, with Shanghai zinc and copper futures
falling sharply on the day.
Technical and computer-driven selling added further pressure
for a second straight day of heavy selling after China's major
commodity exchanges introduced further measures aimed at taming
a spectacular months-long rally.
The most-traded May coking coal futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange notched up their biggest one day
loss on record, falling 8.09 percent to 1,295 yuan ($188) a
tonne.
Steel rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended down 6 percent at 3,040 yuan ($442) a
tonne, its largest ever one-day drop.
The liquidation threatened a months-long rally that had
pushed prices to their highest since April 2014 on Tuesday.
May iron ore on Dalian fell 6 percent to 566.0
yuan ($82) a tonne, one of its largest percentage falls since
futures launched three years ago.
Even after the sell-off, rebar prices ended the month up 13
percent and iron ore closed November with a whopping 23-percent
gain.
Overnight yuan borrowing costs in Shanghai surged to a
two-month high on Tuesday on tight liquidity in the market after
the central bank pulled funds from the financial system, traders
said.
"There's a liquidity crunch in China so that's not good for
commodities in China," Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities
said. "The speculators and retail investors have big (long
commodity) positions, so the swings in prices are amplified."
Long- and short-term bond treasury bond yields in China
jumped for a second day, with the 14-day bond yields
hitting their highest since end-March as concerns
rose about liquidity in the banking system.
A reduction in China's steel capacity along with a push to
spend more on infrastructure has fuelled a 90 percent spike this
year in prices of construction steel product rebar.
Coke slipped 4.0 percent.
($1 = 6.8820 Chinese yuan renminbi)
