* Investors may continue to hedge risk from falling yuan
* Coking coal, coal up around 1 pct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 1 Chinese steel futures climbed more
than 2 percent on Thursday as investors returned to the market
after a two-day selldown, many of them continuing to hedge their
risk against a sliding currency.
Fears of a liquidity squeeze fueled a selloff in China's
commodity futures on Wednesday, deepening losses in steel and
iron ore which only on Monday had rallied sharply amid a fresh
wave of speculative funds.
"Given the increasing uncertainty from the macroeconomic
point of view, there might be some risk for the yuan to continue
to depreciate and commodities may be good assets to hedge that
risk," said Richard Lu, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was up 2.3 percent at 3,111 yuan ($451.24) a tonne by
0318 GMT. The construction steel product lost nearly 7 percent
in the past two days based on settlement prices.
As the yuan fell to its weakest in more than eight years,
China's central bank has circulated new rules for companies
which make yuan-denominated loans to overseas entities in its
latest bid to control capital outflows.
While China's factory activity expanded modestly in
November, a central bank adviser said the economy faces growth
risks next year from an expected slowdown in the property
market.
The recovery in steel futures pulled back prices of raw
material iron ore. The most-active iron ore on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 1.4 percent to 574 yuan a
tonne, after sliding 8 percent in the past two sessions.
That could help improve bids in the physical iron ore
market, although traders say buyers were largely hesitant given
the recent wild swings in prices.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
dropped 6.8 percent to $72.08 a tonne on Wednesday, according to
Metal Bulletin. The spot benchmark has lost almost 11 percent
since touching a two-year high above $80 on Monday.
($1 = 6.8944 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)