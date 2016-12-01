* Wild swings in ferrous markets amid speculation, trading
curbs
* Investors may continue to hedge risk from falling yuan
-CRU
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 1 Chinese steel and iron ore futures
climbed around 5 percent on Thursday, as investors returned to
the market after a two-day selldown, many of them continuing to
hedge their risk against a sliding currency.
Prices of steel and its raw materials have traded wildly in
Chinese markets in recent weeks, rising sharply on a drive by
speculative investors on some days and hitting the floor in
following sessions after exchanges hiked trading fees to tame
the volatility.
Fears of a liquidity squeeze fuelled a selloff in China's
commodity futures on Wednesday, deepening losses in steel and
iron ore, which only on Monday had rallied sharply amid a fresh
wave of speculative funds.
"Given the increasing uncertainty from the macroeconomic
point of view, there might be some risk for the yuan to continue
to depreciate and commodities may be good assets to hedge that
risk," said Richard Lu, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed up 4.8 percent at 3,187 yuan ($462) a tonne,
after rising as far as 3,218 yuan. The construction steel
product lost nearly 7 percent in the previous two days based on
settlement prices.
Shanghai hot rolled coil climbed as much as 7
percent to hit its upside limit, before closing 6.6 percent
higher.
As the yuan fell to its weakest in more than eight years,
China's central bank has circulated new rules for companies that
make yuan-denominated loans to overseas entities in its latest
bid to control capital outflows.
While China's factory activity expanded modestly in
November, a central bank adviser said the economy faces growth
risks next year from an expected slowdown in the property
market.
The recovery in steel futures pushed up iron ore. The
most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
rose 5.1 percent to end at 595 yuan a tonne, after sliding 8
percent in the past two sessions.
That could help improve bids in the physical iron ore
market, although traders say buyers were largely hesitant given
the recent wild swings in prices.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
dropped 6.8 percent to $72.08 a tonne on Wednesday, according to
Metal Bulletin. The spot benchmark has lost almost 11 percent
since touching a two-year high above $80 on Monday.
($1 = 6.8931 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Tom Hogue)