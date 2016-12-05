* China's services growth hits 16-month high in Nov
* Steel traders eyeing firm demand after Lunar New Year
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 5 Chinese steel futures rose on
Monday, supported by upbeat data and traders replenishing low
stockpiles on expectations of firm demand next year, pulling up
prices of raw material iron ore.
Growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 16-month
high in November, a private survey showed. The survey, along
with solid factory activity readings last week, suggest building
momentum for China's economy at the end of a year that saw
growth stabilise.
The most-traded May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was up 1.9 percent at 3,190 yuan a tonne by 0316 GMT.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore rose
3.5 percent to 601 yuan per tonne.
"We have not seen any signs of slowdown in steel
production," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"Traders' inventory of steel products is very low so when
the steel price goes up, they buy cargo to build their inventory
and avoid further price increase," he said.
Stockpiles of rebar, a construction steel product, among
Chinese traders rose for a second straight week to 3.68 million
tonnes on Dec. 2, according to data tracked by SteelHome
consultancy. SH-TOT-RBARINV
The inventory hit a four-month low of 3.51 million tonnes on
the week to Nov. 18.
Winter is typically a slow period for China's steel market
but traders are preparing for stronger demand after the Lunar
New Year break in January, the Shanghai trader said.
Sustained appetite for high-grade iron ore also continues to
support prices of the raw material as Chinese mills boost
efficiency to use less of costlier coking coal, traders said.
But the wild swings in the futures markets probably remained
driven by speculative investors, traders and analysts say,
making it tougher for participants in the physical market to
strike deals.
Last week, the spot iron ore price .IO62-CNO=MB surged
nearly 9 percent on Thursday after sliding about 7 percent on
Wednesday. It ended the week down 2.3 percent at $77.79 a tonne,
according to data from Metal Bulletin.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)