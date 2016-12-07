* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore jump 7 pct to multi-year
highs
* Coking coal, coke also rally
* China's anti-pollution drive limiting steel output
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 7 Chinese rebar steel futures surged
nearly 7 percent on Wednesday to their highest since April 2014,
spurring a rally in raw materials iron ore and coking coal, amid
signs of a strengthening economy and worries over tighter
supply.
Iron ore jumped more than 7 percent to its strongest in
nearly three years, while coking coal and coke also rose
sharply. The advance marked the fifth consecutive day of gains
for both steel and iron ore.
Traders are replenishing steel inventories on hopes firm
demand will be sustained next year as China's manufacturing
sector recovers and Beijing spends more on infrastructure
projects.
At the same time, ongoing environmental inspections in China
in Beijing's efforts to tackle pollution have restricted output
at steel mills, tightening the market.
"The reason why the steel market remains strong even though
seasonally it's a weak period is mainly due to supply-side
tightness," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.
"Also the macroeconomic momentum is different from the same
period last year."
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
rose as far as 3,428 yuan ($498) a tonne before
trimming gains to stand at 3,377 yuan by midday, up 4.9 percent.
Construction activity typically slows in China during
winter, but analyst Lau said mills continue to lift steel output
hoping prices will remain high as the economy mends.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at the
quickest pace in more than two years in November and growth in
its services sector accelerated to a 16-month high.
Tracking stronger steel prices, iron ore on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rallied as much as 7.2 percent to
648.50 yuan per tonne, the highest since January 2014. It was
last up 5.5 percent at 638.50 yuan.
Coking coal rose 4.3 percent and coke
jumped 5.5 percent.
"Iron ore is just a steel play. If the steel price is good
that will support the iron ore price," said Lau.
Soaring futures have lifted bids for physical iron ore
cargoes, with the spot benchmark likely to cross $80 a tonne
again.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
rose 1.4 percent to $79.73 a tonne on Tuesday, according to
Metal Bulletin. It touched a two-year high of $80.83 on Nov. 28.
($1 = 6.8892 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)