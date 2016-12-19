* China iron ore port stocks reach 111.55 million tonnes
* Current iron ore price above $60/T not justified -
Macquarie
* Shanghai rebar falls nearly 6 pct
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 19 Iron ore futures in China slumped
more than 7 percent on Monday, extending losses to a fourth
session in a row, as stocks of the steelmaking raw material at
the country's ports rose to the most in more than two years.
Inventory of iron ore at major ports in China, the world's
top importer, hit 111.55 million tonnes as of Dec. 16, the
highest since September 2014, according to data tracked by
industry consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Spot iron ore prices have surged 87 percent this year,
snapping a three-year decline, mainly due to the strength in
China's steel market. The spot benchmark .IO62-CNO=MB touched
$83.58 a tonne on Dec. 12, the strongest since October 2014.
But analysts say with steel prices largely spurred by
China's campaign to address excess capacity, iron ore demand
could weaken eventually.
"Iron ore prices have remained disconnected to the
fundamentals in our view since late October, ranging from
$60-$83/tonne despite clearly abundant supply of iron units,"
Macquarie analysts said in a note.
"We still believe iron ore supply remains abundant with
prices above $60/tonne, and with Chinese mine costs lower in
U.S. dollar terms given recent yuan depreciation, we do not see
a return of cost inflation in iron ore mining which justifies
prices anywhere near current levels."
The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
slid 7.2 percent to close at 560 yuan ($81) a tonne.
That was a tad off the day's trough of 559 yuan, the lowest
since Dec. 2.
Construction steel product rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped 5.7 percent to end at 3,171 yuan per
tonne, also slipping for a fourth consecutive session.
Weaker futures could drag spot iron ore back below $80 a
tonne if bids consequently drop in the physical market, traders
say.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
was nearly unchanged at $81.49 a tonne on Friday and was also
flat for the week, according to Metal Bulletin.
($1 = 6.9448 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)