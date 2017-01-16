* Speculative investors riding upbeat sentiment
* Shanghai rebar hits one-month high
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Jan 16 Iron ore futures in China soared
as much as 8 percent to a three-year peak on Monday, lifted by
strong gains in steel prices that continued to benefit from
Beijing's campaign to slash excess capacity.
The sharp price increases in steel and iron ore, as well as
other raw materials coking coal and coke, suggest speculative
investors took advantage of upbeat sentiment for the sector to
raise bets in these commodities as they did last year.
The most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
hit the exchange-set ceiling of 657.50 yuan ($95) a
tonne, its strongest since January 2014, and was up 6.7 percent
at 650 yuan by midday.
Construction steel product rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was last up 5 percent at 3,368 yuan per tonne
after earlier touching a one-month peak of 3,418 yuan.
Both steel and iron ore posted their best week since
November last week after China said it would shut down
production of low-grade steel products by end-June, its boldest
effort yet to tackle overcapacity and pollution.
"There has been an improvement in sentiment since last week
and I think there are more speculative" forces at play, said
Wang Di, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
Iron ore and steel futures are among the most heavily traded
commodities in Chinese markets and saw wild swings last year
that forced China's exchanges to impose higher transaction fees
and other measures to stem speculative activity.
Unlike steel supply which is likely to tighten as China
addresses its capacity glut, there are plentiful stocks of
imported iron ore at the country's ports.
Iron ore inventory at the ports stood at 118.15 million
tonnes on Friday, the most since 2004, according to data tracked
by SteelHome. China's imports of the raw material topped 1
billion tonnes last year for the first time ever.
"It's a crazy market. There's no reason to explain this
move," said a Singapore-based trader on Monday's spike in the
futures market, citing "poor" iron ore fundamentals that should
be capping gains.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
slipped 0.6 percent to $80.54 a tonne on Friday, a day after
touching a near one-month high, according to Metal Bulletin.
Coal futures also rose on Monday, with coking coal
up 3.9 percent and coke advancing 6 percent.
($1 = 6.8935 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)