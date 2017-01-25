* Many China mills in "holiday mode" ahead of Lunar New Year
MANILA, Jan 25 Steel and iron ore futures in
China rose for a second day on Wednesday, supported by hopes
that demand for both commodities will strengthen after the Lunar
New Year holiday.
Trading activity in the physical iron ore market has been
slow ahead of the week-long break that starts on Friday, but
spot prices have edged higher.
"I think some traders may be trying to push up the market,
hoping to sustain that sentiment after the holiday when mills
should be rebuilding stocks," said a Shanghai-based iron ore
trader.
"We haven't seen much activity from our customers and many
mills have been in holiday mode since the beginning of this
week."
The most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed up 1.3 percent at 641.50 yuan ($93) a tonne.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded rebar
rose 1.1 percent to end at 3,299 yuan per tonne.
Both commodities have gained more than 10 percent this month
to build on last year's rally, largely spurred by China's
efforts to tackle a chronic glut in its steel sector.
Much of January's gains came after China said it would shut
all producers of low-quality steel products by the end of June
as Beijing also fights heavy pollution.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
climbed 1.9 percent to $82.69 a tonne on Tuesday, according to
Metal Bulletin.
($1 = 6.8778 Chinese yuan)
