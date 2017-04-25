* Rebar inventory at Chinese traders lowest since January
* China's steel sector needs to continue downsizing - CISA
* Dalian iron ore nearly flat after early drop
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 25 Chinese steel futures climbed
almost 2 percent on Tuesday as the market moved away from last
week's three-month low with falling steel stockpiles held by
traders suggesting that demand remains firm.
The increase in steel prices came as a senior official of
the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) called for further
cuts in the country's production capacity, saying the sector
remains saturated despite increased profits in the first
quarter.
"The whole industry needs to press ahead with cutting
capacity and deleveraging," Gu Jianguo, CISA executive vice
chairman, was quoted as saying on Monday by the official Xinhua
News Agency.
The most active rebar future on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed up 1.9 percent at 2,948 yuan ($428) a
tonne, near the day's peak of 2,958 yuan. The construction steel
product hit 2,775 yuan on Thursday, its weakest since Jan. 9.
Inventories of rebar held by Chinese traders reached 5.95
million tonnes as of April 21, the lowest since late January,
according to data tracked by SteelHome. SH-TOT-RBARINV
"Long steel product inventory dropped at distributors,
indicating increasing construction demand," Morgan Stanley said
in a note.
CISA said its member companies posted a combined profit of
23.3 billion yuan ($3.38 billion) in the January to March
period, compared with a year-ago loss of 8.75 billion yuan.
A surge in steel prices spurred Chinese mills to ramp up
output in the first quarter, with crude steel production hitting
a record 72 million tonnes in March.
Raw material iron ore pared losses to end nearly flat,
thanks to steel's advance. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to close at 498 yuan a
tonne after falling to as low as 489.50 yuan.
Coking coal finished 1.5 percent lower at 1,085
yuan per tonne, off a session trough of 1,076 yuan.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
dropped 2.5 percent to $66.53 a tonne on Monday, according to
Metal Bulletin.
ANZ commodity strategist Daniel Hynes believes the recent
selloff in iron ore was overdone, reiterating he sees the price
ranging between $70 and $80 a tonne in the short term.
"The market's relatively balanced now and we need, to some
degree, domestic Chinese iron ore to remain in the market to
keep that balance," he said.
($1 = 6.8835 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Biju Dwarakanath)