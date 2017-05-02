* Spike in prices come after Labor Day holiday on Monday
* Early to say whether steel demand would pick up in May -
analyst
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 2 Chinese steel futures climbed to
their highest in almost a month on Tuesday, supported by
restocking demand following a long holiday weekend that also
lifted raw material iron ore.
Chinese markets were shut on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday along with other markets in Asia.
It is still unclear whether the outlook for Chinese steel
demand in May would be brighter than in April, said Helen Lau,
analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, when consumption
turned out slower than many had expected.
China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth
slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and
export demand faltered, a private survey showed.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was up 2.5 percent at 3,144 yuan ($456) a tonne by 0223
GMT. The construction steel product initially rose to its
highest since April 6 at 3,160 yuan.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped
as much as 5.8 percent to 539 yuan a tonne, its loftiest since
April 7, and was last up 4.8 percent at 534 yuan.
"After the holiday there's a bit of restocking demand,
that's why you see steel prices come up quite substantially and
it's reflected in futures," said Lau.
It still remains to be seen whether Chinese steel demand
would pick up pace this month, with market participants also
closely watching Beijing's efforts to tighten financial leverage
which may impact the ability of Chinese steel mills to access
loans, said Lau.
China must ward off systemic financial risks, and regulators
must strengthen financial supervision and increase coordinated
oversight of major financial institutions, Chinese President Xi
Jinping said last week.
But underlying steel demand appears to remain firm, with
steel inventory among traders continuing to drop, she said.
Stocks of five major steel products - including
construction-used rebar - held by Chinese traders stood at 12.1
million tonnes as of April 28, down 6 percent from the previous
week and the lowest since January, said Lau, citing data from
Mysteel consultancy.
($1 = 6.8957 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)