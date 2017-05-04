* Dalian iron ore dropped by 8 pct downside limit
* Shanghai rebar fell by 7 pct exchange-set floor at one
point
* Coking coal down nearly 6 pct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 4 Chinese iron ore futures tumbled 8
percent on Thursday, to their biggest single-day fall in more
than five months, on concerns that demand for the raw material
was at risk from slower steel consumption.
Shanghai rebar steel slumped more than 6 percent while other
steelmaking raw material coking coal also slid.
China's crude steel production reached a record 72 million
tonnes in March and there were indications that output remained
high through the first 20 days of April, said Wang Di, analyst
from CRU consultancy in Beijing.
As steel prices dropped last month, though, some Chinese
mills pushed forward their maintenance schedules to somehow
manage output, said Di.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell 6.2 percent to close at 2,931 yuan ($425) a tonne,
after sliding by its exchange-set floor of 7 percent earlier.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped
8 percent to end at its downside limit of 485 yuan per tonne,
marking its biggest daily drop since Nov. 16.
"We are bearish," said Di on her outlook for iron ore
prices. Demand this month "could be even worse than now or
compared to end-April," she said.
Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland
terminal, used by top miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue
Metals Group, rose to 34.86 million tonnes in April
from 31.5 million tonnes in the previous month, port data showed
on Wednesday.
Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports
reached 130.55 million tonnes as of April 28, up 950,000 tonnes
from the previous week, SteelHome said. The stockpiles hit
132.45 million tonnes in March, the most since SteelHome began
tracking it in 2004. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Thursday's plunge in futures could drag down spot iron ore
prices again after they had stabilised in the past two days.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
was little changed at $68.68 a tonne on Wednesday, according to
Metal Bulletin.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian exchange fell 5.8
percent to 1,049.50 yuan a tonne, while coke dropped 6
percent to 1,493 yuan.
($1 = 6.8974 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)