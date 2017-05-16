* China produced a record 72.78 mln tonnes of steel in April
* Iron ore at China's ports at highest level since at least
2004
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 16 Shanghai rebar steel edged higher
on Tuesday after a three-day fall, but gains were limited by
concerns over plentiful supply and slow growth in demand in top
consumer China.
Optimism for the future lent some support, though, with
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledging $124 billion for his new
Silk Road plan that aims to expand investments in Asia, Africa
and Europe and boost demand for raw materials such as steel.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was up 0.4 percent at 2,992 yuan ($434) a tonne by the
midday break. The construction steel product hit a one-week low
of 2,925 yuan on Monday.
"We remain positive on Chinese steel demand but we also
continue to believe Chinese steel output rates are unsustainably
high, and will eventually decline," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
"That should translate through to weaker iron ore demand and
prices, too."
China produced a record 72.78 million tonnes of crude steel
in April, official data showed on Monday, as mills anticipated
stronger demand with the government committed to boost
infrastructure spending.
But traders say steel consumption has not been as brisk as
many in the market had expected, bloating stocks of raw material
iron ore at Chinese ports to the highest in at least 13 years.
Inventory of imported iron ore at 46 Chinese ports reached
134.25 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV on May 12, up 2.3 million
tonnes from the previous week, according to data tracked by
SteelHome consultancy.
It was the highest such inventory since SteelHome began
compiling the data in 2004.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up
0.8 percent at 457.50 yuan a tonne, after touching a four-month
trough of 442.50 yuan on Monday.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
slipped 0.9 percent to $60.80 a tonne on Monday, according to
Metal Bulletin.
($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)