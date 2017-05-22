* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore climb as much as 5.7 pct
* Crackdown in Tangshan to last through end-May
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 22 Chinese steel futures jumped
nearly 6 percent on Monday to their highest since March,
stretching last week's gains on concerns over limited supply as
Beijing keeps up a campaign to clamp down on polluting
producers.
Tangshan city in Hebei province, China's biggest steelmaking
region, earlier this month kicked off efforts to suspend and
fine mills that fail to meet emission standards.
The campaign began on May 9 and will run through the end of
the month.
Prices of billet, a semi-finished steel product, picked up
steam last week as independent rolling mills who make these into
finished products such as rebar, snapped up billet and the price
increase spread to other steel products.
"I think some of the rolling mills have brought forward
their purchases thinking supply may be at risk," said Richard
Lu, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
climbed as much as 5.7 percent to 3,366 yuan ($489) per
tonne, the highest since March 20. The construction steel
product was up 5.3 percent at 3,355 yuan by 0228 GMT.
But Lu said he was sceptical that price gains would be
sustained unless demand strengthens.
"We don't think these environmental inspections will have
significant impact unless the government can give a very clear
order on production cuts and not just controlling emission
levels."
"I believe a lot of these plants have already installed the
necessary facilities to limit pollution," said Lu.
As steel prices picked up pace, so did raw material iron
ore.
The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
rose as far as 501 yuan a tonne, its highest since May
4, and was last up 4.4 percent at 495 yuan.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
rose 1.8 percent to $62.69 a tonne on Friday, its strongest
level since May 4, according to Metal Bulletin.
The spot benchmark climbed 2.1 percent last week, its second
such increase in nine weeks.
($1 = 6.8906 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)