* Dalian iron ore drops 4 pct, adding to Wednesday's 7
pct-slide
* Baltic Exchange main shipping index falls to three-month
low
* Shanghai rebar drops 1.2 pct, also down for third day
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 25 Chinese iron ore futures slumped
four percent on Thursday, falling for a third day in a row, amid
persistent worries over demand, with stockpiles mounting around
the country's ports.
Those demand concerns were amplified on Wednesday by Moody's
downgrade of China's credit ratings, potentially limiting
Beijing's capacity to spur economic growth.
The most-active iron ore contract, for September delivery,
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 4 percent
at 448 yuan ($65) a tonne.
The steelmaking commodity slid 7 percent on Wednesday, its
sharpest fall in more than two weeks, and was the hardest hit
among China's commodity futures, after the Moody's downgrade.
"Such a harsh reaction in China's futures markets underpins
our view that prices had been pushed higher by improving
sentiment rather than improving fundamentals, given that the
downgrade does not affect the short-term demand outlook," Julius
Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note.
"Medium to longer term, the debt burden may limit the
government's ability to stimulate the economy via
metals-intensive infrastructure investments ... We still see
downside for iron ore as well as steel prices and remain
cautious."
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dropped 1.2 percent to 3,219 yuan a tonne.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
slid 2.4 percent to $60.52 a tonne on Wednesday, according to
Metal Bulletin.
It was the weakest level since May 11 for the spot
benchmark, which has lost 23 percent this year.
Imported iron ore inventories at China's ports rose to 136
million tonnes last week, the most since 2004, according to
SteelHome consultancy. SH-TOT-IRONINV
In a sign of weak demand, the Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
bulk commodities including iron ore, fell to its lowest in
nearly three months on Wednesday.
($1 = 6.8684 Chinese yuan)
