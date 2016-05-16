* More physical players seen in iron ore tender market- ANZ
* Better physical interest suggests support for prices - ANZ
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, May 16 Steel and iron ore futures in
China rose on Monday, taking a string of softer economic data in
their stride, supported by a stabilising property market and
improving physical demand to recover from the biggest weekly
slide since 2009.
China's real estate investment in April kept pace with the
previous month, as developers continued to start projects in
response to surging home sales, which are giving a much-needed
boost to the slowing economy, data showed at the weekend.
That helped to soothe doubts about whether the world's
second-largest economy is stabilising, after other indicators,
including China's fixed-asset investment, factory output and
retail sales all grew more slowly than expected in
April.
Rebar, or reinforced steel used in construction, climbed 0.7
percent to 2,053 yuan ($3145) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange by 0710 GMT. Prices slumped 12 pecent last
week as the market retreated from a 19-month high of 2,787 yuan
reached on April 21.
Physical traders who had been sidelined as speculation
revved up steel and iron markets in April had again become more
active in bidding for tenders, said analyst Daniel Hynes at ANZ
in Sydney.
"It does feel like there is some good support for the
physical market at the moment, which is a good sign for demand,"
he said.
"Fundamentals have been broadly supportive over the past few
weeks."
Prices were also steadying after Chinese bourses rolled out
fresh rules to curb commodity speculation, contributing to last
week's heavy sell-off.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded iron ore
contract climbed 0.4 percent to 367 yuan a tonne, but
is still down more than 20 percent from its April peak.
Shanghai hot rolled coil jumped 2.1 percent.
Dalian coke, another steel raw material, however fell
0.9 percent.
Chinese banks had also sharply cut back new lending in April
after a record first-quarter credit spree, reinforcing views
that the country's leaders have turned more cautious about the
risks of over-stimulating the cooling economy.
Traders said that if steel markets follow the trend set by
Hong Kong's bourse last year, rallies are likely to be sold.
"A trend starts developing. Retail investors pile in and
take it to new highs. Exchange increases fees. The public pulls
out or gets forced out ... Markets go lower, bringing more pain.
Every pop gets sold as longs use it to cut their losses," one
trader said.
In news, the overcapacity problem in China's steel industry
has shown no signs of improvement despite recent increases in
prices, the country's vice minister for industry said on Monday.
China's April steel production fell from March, although
average daily production rates increased, according to Reuters
calculations based on data released from the National Bureau of
Statistics.
But the recent increase in steel output in China is
temporary, with the overall trend still showing a decline in
production, the general manager of Baosteel Group said on
Monday.
Also in news, China's government has never encouraged
massive exports of steel, the chairman of major steelmaker Wuhan
Iron and Steel Group said on Monday.
($1 = 6.5261 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Biju Dwarakanath)