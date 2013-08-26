* Jet fuel margins touched five-month high in August
* Japanese refiners switching to kerosene production
* Closure of Cosmo Oil refinery could hike imports
* Europe demand could rise on refinery maintenance
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 The closure of a Cosmo Oil Co
refinery and European maintenance schedules will give
an extra boost to Asian jet fuel margins this year as Japanese
refiners make their usual fourth-quarter shift to produce more
kerosene during winter.
This could provide a bright spot for Asian refiners,
although airlines' earnings could be hit should underlying crude
prices hold at current levels or go higher, sources said.
Japanese refiners typically adjust their yields of middle
distillates in winter to produce more kerosene - used in Japan
to heat homes and businesses - and less of diesel and jet fuel.
This year's shift is already taking place, traders said, and
comes just a month after Cosmo Oil permanently shut its
140,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Sakaide refinery in western
Japan.
The shutdown has removed at least 21,000 bpd of jet fuel and
kerosene from the domestic market this year, and along with the
change in product yields, will likely increase Japan's imports
of jet fuel, industry sources said.
Jet fuel margins have averaged $17.79 a barrel so far this
year and touched a five-month high in August. The margins also
dropped to a more than two-year low of $13.68 in late April on
weak global demand.
Japan's kerosene production more than doubled to 286,000 bpd
in the week to Aug. 17 compared with the previous week, while
jet fuel output slipped about 16 percent to 265,000 bpd and
diesel about 4 percent to 810,000 bpd, according to latest data
from the Petroleum Association of Japan.
STORAGE
Already, Japan's biggest refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp, has expanded storage capacity for kerosene this
year, industry sources said, although this could not be
confirmed and details were not clear.
Japan's trading houses and refineries are also starting to
stockpile jet fuel in neighbouring South Korea, traders said.
"Actually, the stockpiling is starting later this year due
to a recent heat-wave in the country, but, yes, companies are
starting to do it," a source with a Japanese refiner said.
Japan is expected to see mostly average to warmer weather
from September to November, but refiners and traders do not want
to be caught short should the weather turn cold suddenly, the
source added.
At the same time, South Korea's refiners may curb jet fuel
exports in the fourth quarter, traders said, further limiting
Asian supplies. Kerosene is also used as a heating fuel during
winter in South Korea.
EUROPE DEMAND & AIR TRAVEL
Several refineries in Europe are expected to undergo
maintenance in September to early November, which could pull
some Asian jet fuel cargoes that direction, further supporting
margins, traders said.
The European refineries are expected to be back from
maintenance before the end of the year, however, and once Saudi
Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemicals Co's (SATORP) new
Jubail refinery is operational it will likely start to export
jet fuel to Europe as well.
A pick up in air travel, with the fourth quarter
traditionally being the peak season due to Christmas holidays,
could also boost jet fuel margins, industry sources said.
Airlines are expected to fill a record 80.3 percent of seats
and move an unprecedented 3.13 billion passengers in 2013, up
from 79.2 percent and 2.98 billion last year, according to the
International Air Transport Association.
With many airlines considered as not having hedged
adequately against spiralling fuel costs, any increase in jet
fuel prices could hurt bottom lines, industry sources said.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)