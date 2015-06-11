* Jet fuel cash differential hovers near 3-1/2-year low
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, June 11 Asia's jet fuel refining
profits, which are down a quarter from their 2015 peak earlier
this year, are expected to weaken further as flight bookings
drop due to an outbreak of a deadly respiratory disease in South
Korea.
Weak demand from Europe and high inventory had already been
weighing on aviation fuel margins, countering an expected rise
in passenger demand after lower jet fuel prices drove many
airlines to remove fuel surcharges.
"It's still too soon for MERS to have an impact but whenever
there is an outbreak, jet fuel (prices) are usually affected," a
Singapore-based trader said, referring to the Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome.
Worry about the outbreak has spread from South Korea across
the region, with dozens of suspected cases being tested in Hong
Kong, though none confirmed, and many thousands of trips to
South Korea cancelled.
Taiwan's two biggest airlines are temporarily cutting
flights to South Korea by nearly half, and Hong Kong's Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd said it had seen a drop in
bookings to South Korea.
While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not
recommended any curbs on travel or trade, some airline stocks
have taken a hit. Shares of South Korea's Asiana Airlines
, for instance, are down more than 10 percent since
the start of the month, adding to losses that cam over the
previous two months as crude oil and jet fuel prices rebounded.
With regional inventory set to build, traders expect jet
fuel to go into storage or be blended into gasoil, whose demand
as a power generation fuel is buoyed during summer.
The jet fuel cash differential on June 8 fell to its lowest
since December 2011, Reuters data showed, indicating that demand
for the fuel is failing to keep pace with supply. JET-SIN-DIF
The arbitrage to ship the fuel from Asia to Europe is shut
due to a lack of demand from Europe as the weak euro takes its
toll, traders said. Higher freight rates are also keeping
cargoes in Asia, one of them said.
With European refiners capitalising on healthy profit
margins due to firm gasoline demand, inventory of jet fuel there
is also building, they said.
China has also stepped up its jet fuel exports with Sinopec
shipping its first cargo from the country to Gibraltar.
Still, a 10 percent rise in Indonesia's jet fuel demand
during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when many urban
dwellers will fly home to see family, could stem some losses in
margins over the June-July period, traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)