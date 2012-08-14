* Jet fuel arbitrage economics now profitable, say traders
* Spot cargoes expected to move over next few weeks
* Freight rates higher amid rise in enquiries - shipbrokers
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Asian traders are readying to
ship spot jet fuel cargoes to the U.S. West Coast, where supply
has tightened and prices have increased after a fire halted the
crude distillation unit at California's second-largest refinery,
traders said on Tuesday.
Arbitrage economics to ship jet fuel from North Asia to the
U.S. West Coast are now profitable, so there would be an
increase in spot jet fuel cargoes on that route over coming
weeks, traders said.
Chevron Corp's 245,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery
in Richmond, California, may be shut for at least four to six
months after a major fire at its crude distillation unit last
week, industry intelligence group IIP Energy said in a report
that suggested the outage may be twice as long as feared.
Oil trader Vitol SA and Chevron have been making
enquiries to move jet fuel to the U.S. West Coast this week, but
no fixtures have yet been made, traders and shipbrokers said.
Oil major BP Plc recently bought a jet fuel cargo
from Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp for loading
in mid-September, which could be shipped to the United States if
the economics remain favourable, traders said.
"Cargoes will move now that the arbitrage is open, so it's
really a question of when and if they can get favourable freight
rates," said a Singapore-based trader.
While term cargoes are regularly sent to the U.S. West Coast
from Asia, it is unusual for spot cargoes to move unless
arbitrage economics make such shipments profitable. Jet fuel
spot cargoes usually move from South Korea to the U.S. West
Coast about three to four times a year, a trader said.
Term cargoes are regularly sent to airlines based in Hawaii,
Alaska and Vancouver and they usually land on the U.S. West
Coast, a second trader said.
FREIGHT RATES INCREASE
Freight rates for the medium-range vessels used to carry
clean products from South Korea to the U.S. West Coast have
risen about 6 percent since the Chevron refinery fire,
suggesting an increase in enquiries, shipbrokers said.
The rate has increased from $1.2 million prior to the fire
to $1.27 million this week, one of them said, adding that one
vessel was even fixed at $1.6 million last week, but the deal
later fell through.
Although profitable under current freight rates, shipments
next month could be limited as very few spot cargoes are
available in September, said traders and refining sources.
Most South Korean refiners have sold out their jet fuel
cargoes for September amid supply constraints elsewhere in the
region after refinery maintenance increased demand, they said.
But the situation should improve from October with some Asian
refineries expected come back online.
The improved profitability of the Asia-U.S. route also comes
as European demand for jet fuel is set to fall with the end of
peak summer demand and the Olympic Games in London, traders
said.
"This will mean that more traders and majors in Asia will
now eye sending cargoes to the U.S., especially as we are about
to enter a low demand period for jet fuel," said a North Asian
trader.