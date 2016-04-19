* Growing jet fuel demand counters massive refining capacity
* Asian jet fuel supply surplus to shrink sharply in 2017
* China to become world's biggest air traffic market by 2020
By Seng Li Peng and Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, April 19 Asian skies are getting
busier and the impact is set to be felt in the jet fuel market
as brisk demand for air travel, due to rising incomes and more
flights, cuts the region's aviation fuel surplus in 2017 by the
most in at least five years.
About 100 million new passengers take to the Asian skies
every year, adding to the billion that currently travel to, from
or within the region, plane maker Boeing estimates.
Airlines are already rushing to cash in on this and the travel
boom is eroding Asia's structural surplus of jet fuel.
A draw down in excess jet fuel stocks will provide a rare
pillar of support for Asia's massive refining sector that has
been hit by poor profits, given weak demand for its main product
- diesel - amid an economic slowdown in top consumer China.
Asia's jet fuel surplus is expected to tighten by at least
38,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017, analysts' estimates show.
"Jet fuel demand will be strong in the coming years and Asia
will be a main market, with resilient growth in passenger air
traffic and cargo needs," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, a senior
consultant at energy consultancy FGE.
"The pickup in aviation activities and relatively lower fuel
costs will underpin demand expansion."
With prices of feedstock crude down over 60 percent
from 2015 highs, jet fuel has also slid, averaging JET-SIN $43
a barrel year to date, the lowest for the period since 2004.
This has cut costs for airlines, allowing them to pass on
the benefits to passengers.
"There are more aircraft and more flight frequencies. That
means there is a lot more traffic in the region. This is mainly
leisure traffic, which continues to grow strongly in line with
higher purchasing power," said Shukor Yusof, head of
Singapore-based consultancy Endau Analytics.
"Looking at the forward bookings for summer, there is a lot
of aggressive pricing by airlines," he added, which is set to
buoy jet fuel uptake.
FLYING HIGH
Asia's jet fuel demand will grow 128,000 bpd this year to
2.175 million bpd and hit 2.282 million bpd next year, FGE said.
That will cut its surplus by 44,000 bpd to 222,000 bpd in 2017,
the sharpest annual drop in over 15 years, Paravaikkarasu said.
JBC Energy analysts see the surplus tightening by 38,000 bpd
next year to 338,000 bpd, the most since 2010 based on their
supply-demand models, while Energy Aspects expects the decline
to be the biggest in about five years.
Asia has a surplus as most of its 30-35-million-bpd refining
capacity is geared towards making diesel, the process for which
also yields jet. While the Asia-Pacific region soaks up almost a
third of global diesel, demand for jet fuel has lagged.
But that is changing now.
Reflecting rising jet fuel demand, cash differentials
JET-SIN-DIF - which indicate if buyers are willing to pay
above or below outright prices - flipped into a small premium
last month from a year ago. While differentials have weakened in
April, the outlook remains robust as Asians travel more.
According to the International Air Transport Association
(IATA), China is set to overtake the United States as the single
biggest air traffic market by 2020.
It is already the top jet fuel consumer, accounting for 34
percent of the region's growth this year, FGE estimates.
In Thailand, jet fuel demand hit a decade high of 5.94
million litres in 2015 as flights to Bangkok's main airports,
Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang, rose to a record 271,483.
"The passenger market is proving resilient, and the planned
rebalancing in the economy (of China) from investment-led to
consumer-led growth will support further development in the long
run," said Albert Tjoeng, assistant director, corporate
communications, Asia Pacific for IATA.
(Additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in SINGAPORE and
Khettiya Jittapong in BANGKOK; Editing by Henning Gloystein and
Himani Sarkar)