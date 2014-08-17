JAKARTA/PHNOM PENH Aug 18 Labour leaders behind
the biggest strikes in Cambodia's $5 billion garment industry
knew last year they had a strong case for higher wages: they had
already compared notes with activists in neighbouring countries.
The result was a 25 percent increase in the minimum pay for
an estimated 600,000 garment workers, to $100 a month, the
biggest jump in around 15 years. Now, they're asking for more.
Negotiations over pay and working conditions have typically
remained within national borders, but activists are now bringing
more muscle to the table and putting more pressure on employers
and governments by using shared experiences in nearby markets.
For global companies that have shifted production to
Southeast Asia's low-cost manufacturing hub, this could mean
less room for wage bargaining, a squeeze on profits and maybe
even higher price tags on anything from shoes and clothing to
cars and electronics appliances.
"I see a trend towards more and stronger collaboration among
labour leaders that can take different shapes and forms, from
exchanging information to partnerships," said Peter van Rooij,
director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in
Jakarta, noting ties would likely strengthen with next year's
planned economic integration by the 10-member Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Thousands of workers in China, Indonesia and Cambodia have
protested in recent months at local firms supplying U.S.
sportswear company Nike Inc to press for better pay and
conditions. Up to 4,000 workers
at Sabrina (Cambodia) Garment Manufacturing Co, which makes
clothes for Nike, went on strike in May last year demanding
higher wages to keep pace with transport, rent and healthcare
costs.
HOTEL LOBBY
Across Asia's low-cost garment manufacturing industry in
particular, there have been more strikes as unions use a
shortage of skilled workers to press for better pay and improved
safety - an issue highlighted by the April 2013 collapse of the
Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh, which killed at least
1,130 people.
Members of the Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia
(GMAC) have reported a jump in the number of strikes to 147 last
year from fewer than three dozen in 2011. Other international
brands hit by protests at Cambodia-based suppliers last year
include H&M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, Gap Inc and Puma SE.
Following the Bangladesh disaster, local unions reached out
to international labour representatives, said Annie Adviento,
director of IndustriALL's Southeast Asia office, helping create
the landmark Accord on Fire and Building Safety - a legally
binding agreement signed by more than 150 apparel firms and the
unions that requires factories to have independent safety
inspections with the results made public.
IndustriALL, which represents 50 million workers in 140
countries worldwide, said it arranges meetings two to three
times a month to bring together labour activists from across
Asia, something that was rarely done before last year.
"Issues are not being kept secret at the national level
anymore. The capacity of the unions to share information has
improved," said Adviento. "We're doing many exchanges this year
as we found they are very effective and we intend to continue in
2015," she said, adding Cambodia and Bangladesh have been "high
profile cases" for the global labour union.
"We communicate with each other and we give duties to this
international union to lobby in asking for pay rises," said Chea
Mony, president of the Phnom Penh-based Free Trade Union.
Said Iqbal, who heads the Confederation of Indonesian Trade
Unions, with more than 1.4 million members, said he has been
invited to Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos to share his
experiences with other activists.
"Our motto is clear - say no to cheap wages. We're spreading
that principle in Southeast Asian countries," he told Reuters.
Iqbal said the meetings arranged by IndustriALL can be
seminars for up to 50 people, or gatherings drawing a group of
labour leaders from several countries to a hotel in one of the
region's capitals, where they compare minimum wages and talk
about social security and other labour-related issues.
"We're trying to spread the principle of 'concept, lobby,
action'," said the 46-year-old, recalling how he became involved
in labour activism to fight the kind of poverty that forced his
mother to sell cakes to fellow workers in a Jakarta textile
factory just to make ends meet.
"That probably took root in my mind and heart. A person can
work for decades for one company and still remain poor. I felt a
call to really fight at the labour unions," he said.
UNION INFLUENCE
When negotiating with the GMAC and the Cambodian government,
unions have drawn on examples from other Asian countries such as
Thailand - which last year brought in a national daily minimum
wage of 300 baht ($9.42) - said Pav Sina, president of the
Collective Union Movement of Workers.
While the GMAC agreed to gradually raise the monthly minimum
pay to $160 by 2018, the unions - which have power and influence
over Cambodia's economy - are pushing for $177 a month and have
threatened more strikes, Pav Sina told Reuters.
In Jakarta, capital of Southeast Asia's largest economy, the
minimum monthly wage has jumped around 60 percent to 2.4 million
rupiah ($205.30) over the last two years, partly due to intense
lobbying by labour activists. That compares to 1,820 yuan
($295.79) a month in Shanghai - the highest in China, once the
world's 'cheap factory'.
Even as wages rise, labour activists are confident they
aren't at risk of pricing themselves out of the market. Arief
Budiman, President Director of consultancy PT. McKinsey
Indonesia, says global firms recognise Asia's "market
opportunity" and expanding consumer base.
"Companies have threatened to move out of Indonesia, but I
think that's just an empty threat," said Wahidin, an official at
the Indonesian Muslim Workers Brotherhood. "The reality is that
few have closed, and in fact more want to expand here."
In an emailed statement, Nike said it takes a "long-term
approach" to sourcing decisions - it has contract factories in
44 countries - and is always looking to improve its supply
chain, through increased productivity and efficiency.
