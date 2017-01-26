* Australia is set to become the world's biggest LNG
exporter
* But its huge projects struggle with delays, cost overruns
* Competitors, such as Cheniere and Exxon, set to benefit
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Australia's plans for a huge
increase in its production of liquefied natural gas are being
dealt a big blow by a series of production delays, as energy
companies struggle with technical problems and cost overruns.
The country is still likely to become the world's biggest
LNG exporter, dispatching about 85 million tonnes a year by the
end of the decade, up from 30.7 million tonnes in 2015 and 45.1
million tonnes last year. But the pace of growth is much slower
than expected because of snafus and higher-than-expected costs
that have delayed plans to start or increase LNG exports from
four megaprojects, Gorgon, Ichthys, Prelude and Wheatstone, all
along or off the coast of northwest Australia.
Now at least three of them, Shell's Prelude
floating LNG production vessel, Inpex's Ichtys project,
and the expansion of Chevron's Gorgon operation, won't
begin exporting until 2018 or even later, rather than 2017 as
previously planned, according to several sources with knowledge
of the matter.
Chevron, Shell, and Inpex would not comment on potential
delays.
It should all be a boon for other suppliers of LNG to Asian
buyers, such as utilities in the region. These suppliers can
also benefit from higher prices.
Traders said that the beneficiaries include U.S.-based
Cheniere Energy with its facility at Sabine Pass in the
Gulf of Mexico, and global energy giant Exxon Mobil with
its production in Papua New Guinea.
Making matters even worse, the producers in Australia are
having to go to their rivals to fulfil contracts.
"The Australian producers have supply commitments, so when
there's production delays they have to buy these supplies from
competitors in the spot market," said an LNG trader involved in
such deals who was speaking on condition of anonymity.
"These guys will make a lot of money filling the gap of
Australia's production delays," he said.
AWAITING PRODUCTION VESSEL
Once completed the four projects will have a combined annual
LNG capacity of 36.5 million tonnes. The development costs will
total $130 billion.
Each one has had to hit the brakes. "All of Australia's
recent wave of LNG projects have had cost and schedule overruns
compared to expectations," said Saul Kavonic of energy
consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
The projects being built In Australia are amongst the
biggest and technically most challenging ever attempted in the
industry. One problem the LNG project developers have pointed to
in explaining production delays is that they struggle to find
enough qualified and experienced staff.
"There aren't many experts and teams with relevant
experience who can lead such huge developments. That's
contributed to some of the delays," said on engineer who has
worked on developing offshore oil and gas projects.
At the $35 billion Ichthys project, engineering firm CIMIC
this week pulled out of its contract to build the
facility's power station, citing cost overruns.
Ichthys, which includes a stationary rig and a floating
production vessel, was due to start operations between July and
September this year, but the power station problem will almost
certainly cause more delays and costs.
"Any delays to the delivery of the project may have very
serious implications for Inpex. Low oil prices have already
impacted the financial position of the company," said Tom
O'Sullivan, managing director of energy consultancy Mathyos
Japan.
At Gorgon, which has cost $55 billion to develop and which
started operations last year, there are problems in bringing
expanded production online.
Two sources with knowledge of the matter said that crews
working on the expansion phase had to be shifted to repair
operational facilities, delaying full completion.
Chevron said it would not comment on daily operations.
Delays are also expected at Shell's Prelude. The production
vessel, the world's biggest ship at half-a-kilometre in length,
is currently being built in South Korea.
Scheduled to generate cash flow by 2018, one source with the
shipyard and another with one of Prelude's LNG buyers said it
was unlikely that Prelude would produce any gas before late
2018, maybe even 2019.
Potential delays and cost overruns are likely to have a big
impact on returns on investment.
"On average, Australia's recent LNG projects were forecast
to achieve an internal rate of return (IRR) of around 13
percent," Wood Mackenzie's Kavonic said. "They are now only
forecast to realise below 8 percent,"
Neil Beveridge, oil and gas analyst at AB Bernstein in Hong
Kong, said that "the returns of many of the projects are going
to be low and probably lower than the cost of capital in the
current oil price environment."
OTHERS MAKE THE MONEY
Beyond adding to already huge costs for its developers, the
delays will have a strong market impact.
For 2017, they mean a tighter market than initially
expected, and prices have already reacted. The Asian spot LNG
LNG-AS price almost doubled between June last year and January
2017 to more than $9 per million British thermal units (mmBtu),
its highest since 2014.
The delays are happening just as new supplies are coming on
stream elsewhere. Seven U.S. export projects are currently
approved, with a potential to reach 50 million tonnes a year by
the early 2020s.
"Australian LNG projects will be competing with U.S.
projects. Cost efficiency is going to be critical. And here, the
Australians have to put in some serious effort," Kavonic said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Additional reporting by Aaron
Sheldrick in TOKYO, Jim Regan in SYDNEY and Mark Tay in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Martin Howell)