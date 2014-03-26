* U.S. considers using gas exports to counter Russia in
Europe
* U.S. gas a costly solution for European energy security
* LNG supplies likely to seek Asian market's higher prices
* Impact on global LNG minor if U.S. supply heads to Europe
By Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung
GOYANG, South Korea, March 26 Asian natural gas
buyers are counting on higher prices and growing demand to lure
most North American gas shipments their way, even as U.S.
lawmakers consider speeding up export approvals to cut Europe's
dependence on Russia for the fuel.
Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine has revived European
worries about energy supply security. EU leaders are eager to
end decades of reliance on Russian gas, and later on Wednesday
will press the United States for clear commitments on a new
source of supply.
U.S. lawmakers are already weighing changes to energy policy
that would allow natural gas exports to any country that belongs
to the World Trade Organization, and a key senator said on
Tuesday that U.S. shale gas should be used to counter Russian
influence in Europe.
Asian buyers, who have been counting on the fresh supply
source to meet rising demand, said that Europe's option of
increasing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the expense
of Russian piped gas is a long-term, costly solution that may
never happen.
"That is not going to happen overnight. You have to build up
receiving terminals, which will take millions in investments and
five or maybe ten years," chairman of Taiwan's CPC, Sheng-Chung
Lin told Reuters at a gas conference in South Korea.
"Unless European countries show such determination, it won't
happen," Lin said.
The discussions on supply come before the United States has
shipped even one cargo of LNG. Exports are scheduled to begin
next year and slowly ramp up toward the end of the decade to
around 50 million tonnes a year, making it the world's third
largest shipper behind Australia and Qatar.
Any impact of U.S. LNG exports to Europe would be
"relatively minor on the scale of the global gas market", said
Maarten Wetselaar, executive vice president of the integrated
gas division at Royal Dutch Shell's, one of the world's
biggest producers of LNG.
"I wouldn't expect them to disrupt any of the short-term,
medium-term flows going around Asia," Wetselaar said.
PRICE AN ISSUE
EU officials earlier this month called for clear text that
would guarantee U.S. gas exports under the Transatlantic Trade
and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
Asian gas prices, however, are around 50 percent higher than
in Europe, and exports to EU countries at current U.S. market
values - adding in costs to super-chill the fuel and ship it -
push the price of U.S. LNG cargoes above European spot levels.
"Southern European markets would need to compete with Asia
and Latin America for these additional LNG cargoes. This would
push spot prices in some southern European markets higher - to
levels equivalent to Asia," said Noel Tomnay, Head of Global Gas
Research at Wood Mackenzie.
Russian state gas company Gazprom recently moved
to defend its position in Europe and Ukraine, including from
potential U.S. shipments, by cutting prices for most of its
customers.
"I cannot see how those U.S. cargoes will go to Europe
unless European markets are willing to pay a higher price," said
Ahmad Adly Alias, chief executive of Petronas LNG, a key
supplier to North Asia. "Cargoes will go to where the value is."
Asian buyers, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and
Taiwan, currently take about 70 percent of global LNG exports.
SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS
Gazprom shut off gas to Europe in 2006 and 2009 during price
wars with Kiev, and any similar disruption amidst the current
crisis would tighten global LNG markets.
Last year, European countries began re-exporting LNG
shipments bought under long term contracts, helping to ease
tightness in Asia.
"If supplies to Ukraine are cut, which I really think is the
big issue, then some of those cargoes may stay in Europe and not
be redirected into Asia," said Peter Coleman, chief executive of
Australia's Woodside Petroleum.
Europe gets about one-third of its gas from Russia with
about half of that shipped via pipeline through Ukraine.
"We obviously have a difficult situation in Ukraine at the
moment, but the markets have lived through a similar period of
tension in the past," said Steve Ratcliffe, senior vice
president of LNG coordination at Italy's ENI, one of
Russia's biggest buyers of gas.
According to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, a two-month
disruption this spring to the Ukrainian transit route would
result in southern Europe requiring less than two million tonnes
of additional LNG.
Even the impact of a six-month disruption during the next
winter would be limited to less than five million tonnes due to
high European storage volumes, the consultancy says.
That's only about as much as the world's largest LNG buyer,
Japan, took in December 2013, a peak winter month.
"I don't really believe there are going to be any major
effects on European markets, and therefore on the global
markets," ENI's Ratcliffe said.
(Writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Tom Hogue)