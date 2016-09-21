* Break-even cost for Fortuna FLNG at $6-7/mmBtu for Europe
* LNG pricing in Europe to be more attractive than Asia
* Total, Socar, Gunvor eyeing Equatorial Guinea oil terminal
* Bearish on oil, gas prices seen through 2020
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Equatorial Guinea is
negotiating pricing terms with potential offtakers for
production from its 2.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) Fortuna
Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project, eyeing Europe as
its next key market.
While Asia remains a key LNG customer for Equatorial Guinea,
the small west African country has "to compete with all the
supply that is going to Asia", said Equatorial Guinea energy
minister Obiang Lima, referring to new projects from Australia
and the United States.
"We are seeing that the European market is becoming more
attractive for the future than Asia," Lima said in an interview
with Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of an industry
conference in Singapore.
LNG producers such as Equatorial Guinea are benefiting from
European buyers trying to wean themselves off Russian gas by
taking advantage of short routes from Africa for the
super-chilled fuel shipped in tankers.
The Equatorial Guinea government is targeting a break-even
cost of around $6-$7 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)
for gas from the Fortuna FLNG project supplied to Europe.
Current Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS are around $5.50 per
mmBtu, while British NBP natural gas spot trading prices
, a European benchmark, are at $4.20 per mmBtu.
"We are coming to the final phases of designating our
offtakers ... (but) one of the key criteria of this project that
has not been decided yet is the fiscal terms that the government
would provide to the project," Lima said.
The final investment decision on the project will be made by
the end of this year, with completion set for 2019, he said.
"The biggest advantage that we have in floating rather than
onshore (projects) is that a lot of the development is not done
in-country," Lima said.
The project could be expedited as ship and rig builders like
Singapore's Keppel Corp can divert more resources to
building its FLNG vessel as orders for new rigs and ships are
cancelled amid depressed oil prices, he noted.
BEARISH ON ENERGY PRICES
Lima remains bearish on oil and gas prices and sees the
pricing rout that began for both in 2014 lasting through 2020,
with the LNG supply glut and weaker demand from key Asian
countries such as China continuing to weigh on sentiment.
Despite the bearish view, the energy minister is confident
Equatorial Guinea will be able to award new acreage from its
EGRonda 2016 Oil and Gas Licensing Round.
"The big majors are the ones acquiring assets because they
understand that this is the best time to get positions and
because they have the funds," Lima said.
"A lot of the majors have shown interest and I would not be
surprised that if at the end the majors are the ones who get the
majority of the acreage."
PLANS FOR OIL TERMINAL AMENDED
Also, Equatorial Guinea's plans for a 2.2 million cubic
metre oil terminal have been tweaked as the country has limited
means to fund such a project, Lima said.
The government is now seeking private investors to partner
with on the initiative.
Major trading houses like Gunvor and Socar, and
French oil major Total have indicated interest in
participating in the storage and shipping terminal, he said.
Vopak, which was originally planned to be the
terminal's operator, will no longer be involved in the project,
Lima said.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Tom Hogue)