LONDON, June 6 A global glut of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from 2015, led by U.S. and Australian exports, will empower top Asian consumers and weaken the influence of oil on how gas is priced, leading to cheaper imports, Eurasia Group analysts said.

Booming supplies will drive trade in LNG and prompt a convergence of global gas prices that will "accelerate the move away from oil-linked pricing after 2015 in Asia's longterm contracts," the New York-based political risk consulting firm, said in a report on Wednesday.

Top Asian importers currently pay the highest prices in the world to import LNG, chiefly because their supplies are linked to relatively high oil prices as well as due to surging regional demand following Japan's nuclear reactor outages since the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Cargoes of spot LNG in Asia currently change hands for double the price in Europe.

"Another key factor in the convergence of worldwide prices will be North American gas exports, which will introduce a market-based price structure in LNG trade, creating competition with traditional suppliers," Eurasia Group said.

It expects 230 million tonnes of new LNG supply to reach global markets between 2015 and 2020, forcing established suppliers of the fuel to compete with newcomers.

This will lead to sweeping price reductions and undercut oil-indexation as the main method of pricing the fuel.

Abundant LNG supplies after 2015 from the United States, Australia, East Africa and the Mediterranean will increase buyers' security of supply, particularly among Asian customers, and trigger a slow global convergence of pricing, they said.

Surging shale gas production in the United States is poised to transform global energy markets as the country prepares to become a net exporter of gas. The first export plant operated by Cheniere Energy in the Gulf of Mexico is due to start up in 2016, while several further plants await regulatory approvals.

Despite the important U.S. role, Australia is set to overtake Qatar as the world's biggest exporter, although cost overruns, delays, environmental opposition, and the possibility of tax changes and new rules reserving gas for the domestic market could hinder its rise, Eurasia Group said.

"The supply boom and diversification of sources could accelerate changes to the pricing structure of long-term gas contracts by moving away from pure oil indexation," it said.

"New LNG supply from the U.S. will contribute to this pricing change by using prices linked to the NYSE Henry Hub futures," which are currently more than nine times cheaper than equivalent prices in Asia.

"That change could encourage the decoupling of gas prices from oil prices and exert downward pressure on gas prices," it said.