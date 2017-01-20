* Traders bring U.S. LNG to Asia at huge profits
* Soaring demand from Pakistan, China tightens Asia's LNG
market
* World's top 5 LNG consumers are Asian
* Australian production ramp-up behind schedule
* Global natural gas & LNG prices: tmsnrt.rs/2jRP86A
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 U.S. liquefied natural gas
exporters sending tankers to Asia to fill a gap in the region's
demand as markets have tightened more-than-expected on surging
consumption in China and Pakistan as well as Australia's
continuing struggles to ramp up scheduled production.
Benefiting from the Panama Canal expansion last year that
allows bigger ships to cross from the Gulf of Mexico into the
Pacific, around a dozen LNG cargoes from the United States have
gone to Asia since December. Data in Thomson Reuters Eikon
currently shows two LNG tankers, carrying a combined 280,000
cubic metres of gas, are currently crossing to Asia from
Louisiana.
The U.S. LNG exports are coming from Cheniere Energy's
Sabine Pass, Louisiana, facility that opened last year
as the first U.S. export terminal outside Alaska.
U.S. spot natural gas GT-HH-IDX costs just $3.21 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), while Asian spot LNG
prices LNG-AS have soared over 80 percent since June last year
to almost $10 per mmBtu.
"This run up in prices definitely took everyone by surprise.
In mid-2016, I don't think anyone expected LNG prices to double
to reach $10 per mmBtu," said Chong Zhi Xin, principal Asia LNG
analyst at consultants Wood Mackenzie. "Cheniere definitely did
well (out of filling the supply gap), as they have been selling
on a spot basis."
Shipping brokerage Arctic Securities said this week that
this Asian LNG premium meant "LNG traders (are) netting $1
million plus per U.S.-Asia cargo."
Along with Cheniere, Royal Dutch Shell, and Spain's
Gas Natural Fenosa (GNF) have been active exporters
from Louisiana to Asia.
"LNG exports out of U.S. to Asia... is clearly an attractive
deal which is benefiting the likes of Cheniere Marketing, and
Shell/GNF, who own volumes at the first two trains," Arctic
Securities said.
TIGHTER ASIA
The juicy arbitrage route is a result of Asian demand rising
faster than expected.
Commodity trader Gunvor has won a major tender to supply 60
LNG shipments to Pakistan over a five-year period, starting this
year, while Italy's Eni will supply the country with
180 LNG cargoes over a 15-year period, a Pakistani energy
official told Reuters this week.
The expected surge in Pakistani demand is occurring as
colder-than-normal winter weather in North Asia has increased
LNG requirements.
China's 2016 LNG imports surged 30 percent from 2015 to over
25 million tonnes a year, making it the world's third-biggest
LNG importer behind Japan and South Korea.
Including India and Taiwan, the world's five largest LNG
consumers are now in Asia, using about 70 percent of globally
traded LNG, according to the International Gas Union (IGU).
Meanwhile, demand is stagnant in Europe, the next biggest import
region.
Asia faster-than-expected demand is happening amid delays
and outages at new export sites.
Chevron's Gorgon export facility, which was launched
last year in Western Australia, has had several outages due to
technical trouble. Upcoming projects like Shell's Prelude, the
world's biggest ever floating liquefaction vessel, and Ichthys -
led by Japan's Inpex - have had delays in expected
first exports.
Still, the LNG market remains well supplied, with available
LNG capacity standing 45 percent above demand last year,
according to Eikon data.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)