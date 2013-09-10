TOKYO, Sept 10 Gas buyers in Europe, Japan and
other parts of Asia are teaming up to reduce the price of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), which officials say is threatening
a recovery in the European Union and growth in the Japanese
economy, the world's third largest.
At a conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, LNG buyers used some of
their most forceful language yet to push suppliers to delink gas
prices from oil and free up contracts that prevent consumers
from re-selling cargoes because of destination restrictions.
But sellers aren't budging, with big oil majors like Chevron
Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp insisting that
multi-year supply contracts in their current form are necessary
to ensure they can take on the risk of developing projects that
take years to build and cost billions of dollars.
Some gas sellers warned that there would be a shortfall of
as much as 150 million tonnes by 2025 unless projects get the
investment needed to extract gas from the ground. With massive
supplies becoming available in the United States and offshore
Mozambique in Africa, though, buyers have become bolder.
"The practice of oil-linking has no relevance ... and is
largely responsible for such abnormally high prices," said
Indian Oil Minister M. Veerappa Moily.
"Transition away from the oil-price indexation is a
necessary precondition for a competitive market," Moily said.
LNG is expensive in Asia, fed partly by Japan's
need for fuel to run power stations after most of its nuclear
plants were shut following the 2011 massive earthquake.
Asian prices are now more than four times the cost of
natural gas in the United States, where a boom in shale
oil and gas is taking place. Asia LNG is now about $15 per mmBtu
versus $3.60 per mmBtu for U.S. piped gas.
As a result, Japan - the world's biggest LNG importer - had
its first trade deficit last year since the second oil shock 31
years ago, Japanese Trade Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a
speech to open the second producers and consumers conference.
In Europe, high gas prices are placing a question mark over
an economic recovery after the financial crisis pushed
unemployment up and threatened social stability, while forcing a
shift to coal and making emissions targets unrealistic.
The average price of spot pipeline gas in Europe is around
$10 per mmBtu against an average spot LNG price of $11.40/mmBtu.
PARTNERSHIPS ON PRICING
Japan and the European Union say they will promote studies
on LNG pricing with an aim to reducing prices, according to a
statement from the Japanese government and the Directorate
General for Energy of the European Commission.
That came a day after Japan and India, the world's
fourth-biggest LNG buyer, signed an agreement to study joint
procurement of supplies.
"We are witnessing an expansion in cooperation among
LNG-consuming nations who share the sense of crisis," Motegi
said.
Buyers, though, say that what looks like a surplus of supply
now will not be sufficient to meet demand if prices do not keep
pace with development costs.
Demand is forecast to outstrip supply as Southeast Asian and
South American countries are turning to gas to power their
economies. That will mean less LNG for export from such
long-time traditional suppliers as Malaysia and Indonesia.
Global LNG demand is forecast to double by the year 2030
from around 240 million tonnes per year now, Joe Geagea,
president Chevron Gas and Midstream, said.
Meanwhile, liquefaction costs have risen in multiples.
The 84 million tonnes a year of capacity currently under
construction will cost a total of $230 billion or about $21
billion per export project, according to Rob Franklin,
President, ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company.
"Depending upon how you measure it, the costs have gone up
by a factor of at least three and closer to four over the last
very few years," Franklin said.
"The reality of life is that costs of implementing LNG
projects have gone up faster than the price of LNG," he said.
That isn't cutting it with buyers.
Tokyo Gas said its plans to increase natural gas fired power
generation by the year 2020 to around 3 to 5 gigawatts are under
threat because of the rising prices.
"At current LNG pricing levels, I would have to say these
targets will be hard to achieve," President Tsuyoshi Okamoto
said at the conference.
"The magnitude of dissatisfaction among end-users with gas
prices is becoming more apparent day by day as the growth in
sales slows in Japan," Okamoto said.
Qatari energy minister Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada and other
suppliers countered that there was a risk that gas would stay in
the ground unless there was the certainty of long-term
contracts.
"It is true that Asian buyers want to see a shift from an
oil-linked pricing structure in future long-term supply
contracts and desire to introduce some spot index-component in
pricing," Al-Sada said.
"LNG producers will find it difficult to take the price
risks that are associated with remote market indexes which
reflect fundamentals and policies that have no relevance
whatsoever to the Asian market," he said.