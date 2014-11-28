* Most long-term LNG supply deals are linked to oil prices

* Buyers want liquid Asian LNG spot and futures market

* Cheaper oil could undermine LNG trading

* U.S. LNG exports will expose Asia to American weather

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Oleg Vukmanovic

SINGAPORE/MILAN, Nov 28 Plummeting oil prices look set to delay a push by Asian buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a pricing mechanism to kickstart spot trading of the world's fastest growing energy source.

Typical LNG supply contracts often span decades and are based on the price of oil, the world's most traded energy product. As a result, rising oil prices in recent years have increased the cost of importing oil-linked LNG for power utilities in Japan, South Korea and China.

But the utilities have not been able to fully pass on the higher cost to end-users, constrained by prevailing electricity prices. That has led to financial losses, and in the case of Japan, contributed to its record trade deficit.

In response, LNG buyers have been seeking to develop a viable spot market for LNG to de-couple from oil.

"The Asian price doesn't reflect supply and demand," said Hiroki Sato, head of trading at Chubu Electric, Japan's second-biggest LNG trader.

The first sea-borne exports of U.S. shale gas are expected in Asia next year, while a wave of Australian output is also coming on stream over the next four years, giving a boost to spot buyers by increasing supply.

"From a buyer's perspective, this is clearly the time to try to encourage a proper LNG index," said Davis Morris, head of LNG trading at Germany's E.ON in Singapore.

Spot pricing mechanisms do exist, in the form of assessments by price reporting agencies like Platts. But they lack liquidity and a parallel futures market that can be used for hedging.

Chubu is teaming up with Japan's biggest LNG buyer Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) in a new joint venture that aims to cut imports under long-term contracts to about half from above 90 percent now, potentially injecting badly-needed liquidity into LNG spot markets.

Yet Japan's efforts to create a new LNG spot price benchmark have so far failed, with a forward contract launched in September on the Japan OTC Exchange yet to attract a single trade.

Traders say they support the contract, but cite a lack of spot market liquidity as the main reason why it hasn't taken off.

Another contender is Singapore, already Asia's main oil trading hub, which is now building LNG storage facilities, while the SGX Singapore stock exchange plans to launch LNG futures, but has given no timeframe.

In China, where soaring demand is expected to rival established buyers Japan and South Korea by the end of the decade, Shanghai also wants to become an LNG trading hub with plans to offer futures contracts.

THREAT OF CHEAP OIL

Tumbling oil prices, however, could put a dent in Asia's ambitions to establish liquid and independent LNG trading.

Most energy buyers welcome the near-40 percent drop in oil prices since mid-June, but as oil becomes cheaper, the long-term LNG deals linked to it grow more attractive.

"If we leave it too late, the domination of oil will be enhanced once again," said E.ON's Morris.

LNG also faces another pricing model once U.S. LNG exports to Asia ramp up in the coming years.

U.S. LNG will be based on the Henry Hub gas price index , which will provide an alternative for buyers to oil, although it will make them more dependent on price movements within the United States, such as volatility caused by extreme North American weather.

However, LNG suppliers still see a role for spot pricing.

"We believe that LNG pricing in the Asia-Pacific will remain dominated by oil-linkages, but that dominance may be reduced over time," said Mark Abbotsford, head of trading at Australia's Woodside.

Rival Santos, which is building the $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG project, said ths week it expects up to 25 percent of LNG volumes over the next 10 years to be spot or short term traded. (Editing by Henning Gloystein and Richard Pullin)