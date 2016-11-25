* Today's LNG pricing is dominated by price reporting
By Henning Gloystein and Osamu Tsukimori
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Nov 25 Asia may be the world's
biggest consumer of liquefied natural gas, yet its LNG trading
activity is minuscule as no exchange has managed to establish
itself as a benchmark. That might be about to change.
Following years of unfulfilled promises, two of Asia's
leading exchanges - Singapore's SGX and Japan's TOCOM
- this week announced they would join forces in order to co-list
Asian LNG and electricity futures.
"We hope to announce a cooperation model by April of next
year," Lily Chia, head of oil, power and gas derivatives at SGX
told Reuters on Friday, adding that an announcement would
probably be made at Gastech, a major industry gathering that
takes place in Tokyo in April 2017.
Shifting the market away from long-term contracts to a
freely floating spot market with the use of financial exchanges
revolutionised the European energy market and could be about to
do the same in Asia, market participants said.
"Seeing Singapore and Japan working together in creating a
more transparent and tradable LNG market is a major step
forward," said Andrew Koscharsky, Director at energy firm RCMA
Group in Singapore, which trades in Asian and Australian oil,
gas and power products, and is also a retail supplier in
Singapore.
For Japanese and South Korean utilities, the world's biggest
buyers of LNG, the creation of a liquid spot and exchange LNG
trading hub will allow them to purchase cargoes at short notice
and tailor-made volumes
The development comes at an opportune time for buyers.
With many long-term supply contracts about to expire and new
production from Australia and the United States trying to find
buyers, companies such as Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo
Electric and Chubu Electric, or Korea's KOGAS
are shifting significant proportions of their
requirements towards spot markets.
The availability of futures contracts on exchanges also
allows buyers to financially hedge fuel purchases, which
collectively see billions of dollars worth of LNG being shipped
around Asia at any given time.
GETTING IT RIGHT
Despite the overall enthusiasm, many hurdles remain, and
Asia's LNG market has experienced false dawns before.
Trading LNG in spot markets and on futures exchanges does
expose buyers to risk as prices can spike due to unforeseen
supply disruptions or sudden demand rises, something they were
protected against under long-term agreements.
For producers, loosening steady revenue streams from
long-term contracts, makes future investments more difficult.
"These terms are necessary to... allow producers to secure
investments," said Mohammed Saleh Abdulla Al Sada, energy
minister of top LNG exporter Qatar, during an a visit to Tokyo
this week.
Exchanges in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and China have
ambitions to become the hub, but each individually lack the
required clout.
Japan and South Korea are seen as too focused on their own
markets, China's gas market remains underdeveloped, and tiny
Singapore lacks the consumer base and storage capacity to
warrant an Asian LNG hub.
By joining forces, some concerns would be addressed.
"Having the largest demand centre in the world cooperating
with a major trading hub means that traders like RCMA would be
able to deploy more capital in a broader and more liquid
environment, with additional players," RCMA's Koscharsky said.
The rise of Asian LNG and power exchanges would challenge
the dominant pricing model, in which price reporting agencies
like S&P Global Platts' publish daily assessments based
on bilateral bids, offers, and completed deals.
An exchange's benefit is its transparent pricing information
and ability to enable companies to hedge fuel costs by taking
futures positions.
PRECEDENCE
While some remain sceptical about the viability of
establishing an Asian power and gas exchange, and others
question its benefits over long-term bilateral supply deals,
there is precedence: 15 years ago, Europe's energy markets were
similarly fragmented and illiquid.
Like Asia today, most supplies came under long-term
contracts linked to oil markets and prices assessed by agencies
like Platts, Argus or Heren (now ICIS).
That changed after European Union efforts to liberalise
energy markets, encouraging the development of exchanges like
Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) and France's
Powernext, which today cooperate closely.
EEX, which was much snubbed in its early years, now says
that almost 500 firms from 33 countries are registered with it.
"As exchange platforms gain maturity... prices reported by
exchanges are becoming more and more relevant as a price
benchmark for commodities," said Madjid Kuebler, Managing
Director of German energy advisory Team Consult.
In a sign that the SGX/TOCOM tie-up is seen as serious
competition, incumbent Platts says it is keen to cooperate.
"Exchanges and price reporting agencies can work
successfully together," said Marc Howson, Senior Managing Editor
for LNG at S&P Global Platts in Singapore, adding that Platts
had signed its own memorandum of understanding with TOCOM with
the intention of listing JKM from April next year.
