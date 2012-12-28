NEW YORK Dec 28 * Japan posts record loan volume

* M&A loan volume reaches new height

* Liquidity to return in 2013

Japan, Asia's largest loan market, borrowed more than the rest of Asia combined in 2012, offsetting a contraction in Asia Pacific lending. Volume in Japan and Asia Pacific was supported by the highest levels of M&A financing since 2007, as Asian companies took advantage of the Eurozone crisis to snap up foreign companies.

Japanese companies borrowed US$324 billion in 2012, 13 percent higher than 2011, supported by US$30.6 billion of M&A financing. Top Japanese firms took advantage of cheap borrowing costs from liquid Japanese banks and an active 1 trillion yen JBIC programme to buy foreign companies, and utility companies borrowed to shore up their finances after Japan's earthquake.

Lending across Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) of US$308 billion was 10 percent lower than 2011 as borrowers favoured cheaper bonds and bilateral loans although Asia Pacific companies raised US$28.4 billion of M&A loans.

M&A activity in Japan and Asia Pacific combined totaled US$59 billion, which made up about 10 percent of the market overall. Multi-billion acquisition loans in 2012 included a US$5 billion deal for ING's Asian insurance assets and a S$3.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) loan for Thai Beverage's acquisition of a stake in Fraser & Neave.

With many acquisition loans still in the pipeline to be syndicated in 2013, bankers expect high levels of M&A activity to continue in 2013.

"We already are seeing loans in the pipeline, including deals for privatizations and U.S. delistings," said Benjamin Ng, Citigroup's managing director and head of debt syndicate and acquisition finance group. "Also, we have received enquiries on outbound acquisitions for corporates,"

Strong continued M&A activity in 2013 could push overall lending to new records in major markets including Hong Kong and Singapore, which peaked in 2011.

"2013 may exceed 2011's record volumes," said John Corrin, global head of loan syndications with ANZ.

The 10 percent drop in Asia Pacific loans was due to a contraction in early 2012 as deleveraging banks looked for higher loan pricing to cover higher funding costs. Only 1,024 loans were completed in 2012, compared to 1,081 in 2011 as many companies opted to refinance with bonds.

"In the past, loans were always priced tighter than bonds because of relationships and cross sell opportunities," said Ng. "Loan pricing became higher than bonds after the crisis with rising funding costs and looming Basel III compliance."

Refinancing made up about half of total loan volume in Asia Pacific in 2012 at US$152 billion. The figure would have been higher if several blue chip companies had not opted to refinance in the bond market.

"The vast majority of volume is usually for refinancing or new money capital expenditure from corporates," said Phil Lipton, managing director and head of syndicated finance with HSBC. "In 2012, however, borrowers were put off new investment by higher loan pricing at the beginning of the year amid uncertain market conditions."

Conditions in Asia Pacific's loan market eased towards the end of 2012 as Europe's Eurozone crisis moved towards resolution. Asian companies are looking at refinancing and new money loans again as more attractive loan pricing and improved liquidity attract borrowers back to the loan market from the bond market.

2013 OUTLOOK MIXED

Optimism around liquidity is being tempered with caution as the aftershocks from the financial crisis continue to reverberate around the region. The economic slowdown is top of the list as regional lenders keep a wary eye on risk.

Asian banks are well capitalized and have access to liquidity but are more aware of market and credit volatility, said Boey Yin Chong, managing director of syndicated finance with DBS Bank. The looming Basel III capital accord which banks will start to implement in 2013 could also increase capital costs and ultimately, loan pricing.

Pricing pressure is expected to remain in the short-term. Loan pricing peaked in early 2012 but started to tighten in the second half as banks bid aggressively on deals after a lackluster year of corporate dealflow.

North Asian loan pricing tightened to below 200bp from more than 250bp. Southeast Asian loan pricing, however, was at its highest for years as sovereign ratings were threatened by downgrades amid slowing growth.

Local bank liquidity has been key in helping to stabilize loan pricing from the competing downward force of liquidity and upward pressure from regulation and pricing will continue to dictate activity levels in 2013. (Editing By Jon Methven)