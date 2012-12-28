By Jacqueline Poh
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 28 * Japan posts record loan
volume
* M&A loan volume reaches new height
* Liquidity to return in 2013
Japan, Asia's largest loan market, borrowed more than the
rest of Asia combined in 2012, offsetting a contraction in Asia
Pacific lending. Volume in Japan and Asia Pacific was supported
by the highest levels of M&A financing since 2007, as Asian
companies took advantage of the Eurozone crisis to snap up
foreign companies.
Japanese companies borrowed US$324 billion in 2012, 13
percent higher than 2011, supported by US$30.6 billion of M&A
financing. Top Japanese firms took advantage of cheap borrowing
costs from liquid Japanese banks and an active 1 trillion yen
JBIC programme to buy foreign companies, and utility companies
borrowed to shore up their finances after Japan's earthquake.
Lending across Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) of US$308
billion was 10 percent lower than 2011 as borrowers favoured
cheaper bonds and bilateral loans although Asia Pacific
companies raised US$28.4 billion of M&A loans.
M&A activity in Japan and Asia Pacific combined totaled
US$59 billion, which made up about 10 percent of the market
overall. Multi-billion acquisition loans in 2012 included a US$5
billion deal for ING's Asian insurance assets and a S$3.3
billion (US$2.7 billion) loan for Thai Beverage's
acquisition of a stake in Fraser & Neave.
With many acquisition loans still in the pipeline to be
syndicated in 2013, bankers expect high levels of M&A activity
to continue in 2013.
"We already are seeing loans in the pipeline, including
deals for privatizations and U.S. delistings," said Benjamin Ng,
Citigroup's managing director and head of debt syndicate and
acquisition finance group. "Also, we have received enquiries on
outbound acquisitions for corporates,"
Strong continued M&A activity in 2013 could push overall
lending to new records in major markets including Hong Kong and
Singapore, which peaked in 2011.
"2013 may exceed 2011's record volumes," said John Corrin,
global head of loan syndications with ANZ.
The 10 percent drop in Asia Pacific loans was due to a
contraction in early 2012 as deleveraging banks looked for
higher loan pricing to cover higher funding costs. Only 1,024
loans were completed in 2012, compared to 1,081 in 2011 as many
companies opted to refinance with bonds.
"In the past, loans were always priced tighter than bonds
because of relationships and cross sell opportunities," said Ng.
"Loan pricing became higher than bonds after the crisis with
rising funding costs and looming Basel III compliance."
Refinancing made up about half of total loan volume in Asia
Pacific in 2012 at US$152 billion. The figure would have been
higher if several blue chip companies had not opted to refinance
in the bond market.
"The vast majority of volume is usually for refinancing or
new money capital expenditure from corporates," said Phil
Lipton, managing director and head of syndicated finance with
HSBC. "In 2012, however, borrowers were put off new investment
by higher loan pricing at the beginning of the year amid
uncertain market conditions."
Conditions in Asia Pacific's loan market eased towards the
end of 2012 as Europe's Eurozone crisis moved towards
resolution. Asian companies are looking at refinancing and new
money loans again as more attractive loan pricing and improved
liquidity attract borrowers back to the loan market from the
bond market.
2013 OUTLOOK MIXED
Optimism around liquidity is being tempered with caution as
the aftershocks from the financial crisis continue to
reverberate around the region. The economic slowdown is top of
the list as regional lenders keep a wary eye on risk.
Asian banks are well capitalized and have access to
liquidity but are more aware of market and credit volatility,
said Boey Yin Chong, managing director of syndicated finance
with DBS Bank. The looming Basel III capital accord which banks
will start to implement in 2013 could also increase capital
costs and ultimately, loan pricing.
Pricing pressure is expected to remain in the short-term.
Loan pricing peaked in early 2012 but started to tighten in the
second half as banks bid aggressively on deals after a
lackluster year of corporate dealflow.
North Asian loan pricing tightened to below 200bp from more
than 250bp. Southeast Asian loan pricing, however, was at its
highest for years as sovereign ratings were threatened by
downgrades amid slowing growth.
Local bank liquidity has been key in helping to stabilize
loan pricing from the competing downward force of liquidity and
upward pressure from regulation and pricing will continue to
dictate activity levels in 2013.
(Editing By Jon Methven)