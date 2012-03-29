HONG KONG, March 29 First quarter Asia Pacific syndicated loan volume of $45.15 billion, excluding Japan, was 39 percent lower than a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Lending returned to post-Lehman levels of early 2009 as the region felt the effects of global deleveraging.Only 157 deals were completed in the first three months - 36 percent lower than early 2011 - as high bank funding costs and a dollar squeeze took a toll on banks' appetite to lend and volatility discouraged companies from borrowing.

Volume was nearly 40 percent lower than the fourth quarter of 2011, when 236 deals totalling $74 billion were completed before deleveraging began to bite.

"2011 year-end was obviously quiet, and that floated into 2012," said Boey Yin Chong, DBS Bank's managing director of syndicated finance.

Japan, Asia's largest loan market was the only market to buck the trend and showed greater resilience due to high levels of domestic bank liquidity.

Japanese loan volume climbed 29 percent to $108 billion in the first quarter from $83.53 billion a year earlier, but lending tumbled in all other markets.

Northeast Asia, the largest market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan saw its lowest-ever first-quarter volume of $20.54 billion which was 33 percent lower than a year earlier and well below early 2009 levels.

Southeast Asia saw a dramatic 51 percent fall in volume to only $8.7 billion from $17.66 billion in the first quarter of 2011. Only $3.44 billion of loans were seen in South Asia, compared with $5.4 billion in the first three months of 2011.

Australia is traditionally one of Asia Pacific's biggest markets but volume halved to $9.76 billion from $18 billion a year earlier.

Asia's two other major markets, Hong Kong -- which is the home of offshore regional borrowing -- and Singapore were also hit by low levels of borrowing. Volume fell 60 percent and 43 percent respectively year-on-year.

China and India, the region's emerging markets, were steady with volume of $10 billion and $3.24 billion showing little change from the previous quarter.

ANZ was the biggest mandated arranger in the first quarter for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China Development Bank and Bank of China.

MARKET HOPES FOR BETTER Q2

The fall in volume was attributed to Hong Kong's blue-chip borrowers opting to take bonds, the strength of local currency markets and companies' snapping up bilateral loans as alternative funding sources.

Despite the sharp fall in lending in almost every market, activity picked up towards the end of the first quarter and banks are expecting companies to start to tackle looming 2013 loan maturities.

Chinese, Indian and Japanese companies continue to scour the markets for outbound M&A opportunities and bankers expect an upturn in activity, with a possible focus on the real estate sectors in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Second quarter loan volume already looks healthier with several jumbo loans in the pipeline.

These include the $3 billion privatisation financing for Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba and the $2 billion acquisition deal for Indian conglomerate Tata Communications .

Refinancing deals had started to return with large deals for commodities companies including Noble Group and gaming giants Marina Bay Sands and Melco Crown Entertainment.

"There are a lot of decent-sized deals closing in 2Q," said John Corrin, ANZ's global head of loan syndications. "The pipeline has about $10 billion or more counting those deals in the market currently such as Alibaba, Noble and Tata Communications."

Siong Ooi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's managing director and head of loan syndication for Asia Pacific said: "It's good to see large transactions such as Alibaba and Noble, with these deals acting as catalysts for more to come." (Reporting by Jacqueline Poh)