* U.S. LPG exports to Asia in May near Feb record of 1 mln T
-IHS
* Naphtha under pressure as more LPG used as chemical
feedstock
* But LPG impact on naphtha seen as short-term, seasonal
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, May 24 Asian petrochemical makers
will use around twice as much liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in
June as in the previous two months, undercutting already weak
margins being earned on traditional chemical feedstock naphtha,
trade sources said.
U.S. exports of LPG to Asia are hitting their highest rates
ever this year and exacerbating the usual seasonal May-July
pick-up in use of the fuel in cracking plants.
This will put more short-term pressure on naphtha cracks, or
profits earned from making the light fuel, which have weakened
as refiners ramped up processing rates because of cheap crude.
The weak cracks will in turn drag on overall refining
margins DUB-SIN-REF, which had previously been supported as
strong demand for gasoline and naphtha offset poor markets for
other fuels.
"U.S. LPG exports this month are high. Propane will
certainly stay in the cracking pool this summer," said one
Singapore-based source who trades naphtha. "LPG used (in
crackers) in July could go over 350,000 tonnes. It could even
reach 400,000 tonnes."
Asian naphtha cracks for May 3-23 averaged $56.40 a tonne,
the lowest for the same period since 2009. NAF-SIN-CRK
Still, petrochemical plants will likely return to using
mostly naphtha from August. LPG is mainly an alternative that
becomes attractive when it is not needed for winter heating
demand or other industrial uses.
Asian petrochemical makers usually replace up to 15 percent
of their naphtha with LPG when prices for the second feedstock
are about 92-93 percent of the naphtha price.
LPG prices on May 23 for first-half July were $345 to $361 a
tonne, less than 90 percent of a naphtha price at $417.50, data
from brokerage Ginga Petroleum showed.
PREPARING FOR HIGHER LPG FLOWS
For June, at least 300,000 tonnes of LPG are expected to
replace naphtha in Asian crackers, up from under 200,000 and
150,000 tonnes respectively in May and April, traders said.
If substitution climbs to 400,000 tonnes in July, that would
match a monthly record touched in June 2014, based on traders'
estimates. There is no official data tracking the use of LPG as
a chemical feedstock.
"Higher global LPG availability in 2015, on the back of
strong supply growth, has certainly filtered through to flows to
Asia in the short-term," said David Wech, managing director of
consultancy firm JBC Energy.
But he added that a relatively greater potential for a cold
winter could lead to stronger demand for LPG.
Demand for LPG as a feed for refining units that produce
propylene, a precursor to plastics, could also mop up the extra
supplies and push prices up.
U.S. LPG exports to Asia this year are expected to hit a
record of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) - nearly 800,000 tonnes
a month - data from JBC Energy showed.
Exports from the United States to Asia in May are expected
to be similar to a monthly record of about 1 million tonnes in
February, consulting firm IHS said.
Asia's top naphtha importer Formosa Petrochemical Corp
in Taiwan has revamped its crackers and South Korea's
Hanwha Total Petrochemical has built a storage tank
to prepare for a flood of LPG expected to hit Asian shores.
Petrochemical consumption will account for 15 percent of
total Asian LPG usage by 2017, up from 11 percent in 2015,
according to IHS.
(Report by Seng Li Peng; Additional reporting by Rebecca Jang
in SEOUL; Editing by Tom Hogue)