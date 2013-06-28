HONG KONG, June 28 Asia-Pacific mergers and acquisitions volumes excluding Japan dropped 8.7 percent from a year earlier to $215.6 billion in the first half of 2013, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters showed, the slowest start to a year since 2009. Morgan Stanley topped the league table, advising on $33.1 billion of deals, followed by UBS, HSBC plc and Goldman Sachs, the data showed. Financial Adviser 2013 YTD Rank 2012 YTD Rank Rank Rank Value Value US$m US$m Morgan Stanley 33,147 1 36,021 3 UBS 25,977 2 29,251 4 HSBC Holdings PLC 21,944 3 16,207 9 Goldman Sachs & Co 15,610 4 37,416 1 Bank of America 11,072 5 19,078 8 Lazard 10,848 6 2,023 43 Citi 10,396 7 27,432 5 Barclays 10,073 8 11,916 10 Macquarie Group 9,646 9 4,784 22 Credit Suisse 9,514 10 37,346 2 M&A advisory fees from completed deals in Asia Pacific ex-Japan totaled $910.3 million so far this year, down 15.8 percent from a year ago, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co. Citigroup topped the fee league table, earning $64.1 million, the estimates showed. Financial Adviser Fees Market Share $ MLN % Citi 64.10 7 Morgan Stanley 46.60 5.1 Goldman Sachs & Co 45.10 5 Macquarie Group 43.30 4.8 Credit Suisse 38.60 4.2 JP Morgan 37.40 4.1 UBS 32.90 3.6 BMO Capital Markets 28.10 3.1 Woori Invest & Sec Co 18.80 2.1 HSBC Holdings PLC 16.70 1.8 (Reporting by Brian Yap and Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)