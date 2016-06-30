HONG KONG, June 30 The value of announced M&A deals for Asia-Pacific companies, excluding Japanese firms, fell 17.7 percent to $553 billion in the first half of the year, according to preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters. Completed deals in the same period totalled $316.7 billion, down 28.3 percent. Goldman Sachs was the top-ranked financial advisor while Morgan Stanley came first in M&A fee rankings for completed deals in the region. The first half of the year also saw record outbound deals announced by Chinese firms, totalling $121 billion. For a related story on a new breed of Chinese acquirers, please double click on: Financial advisor Value Rank for first half last including debt year ($ bln) Goldman Sachs & Co 120.9 1 CICC 103.1 38 CITIC 87.3 12 UBS 79.8 7 Credit Suisse 79.6 9 JP Morgan 79.3 11 Morgan Stanley 69.6 4 HSBC 62.1 2 China Construction 47.8 Bank* ICBC 47.1 14 *Not in top 25 in the first half last year Source: Thomson Reuters Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) M&A fee ranking Rank Bank Name Fees ($mln)  Fees (%) 1 Morgan Stanley 92.7 103.2  2 Goldman Sachs 79.6 -25.6  3 Credit Suisse 79.3 47.5  4 Macquarie 76.7 5.6  Group 5 UBS 68.6 13.1  6 CICC 57.9 62.3  7 Bank of 56.5 14.7  America Merrill Lynch 8 Citi 46.6 -32.9  9 ICBC 38.5 -9.2  10 Rothschild 32.9 132.3  Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co Based on Asia Pacific completed M&A deals (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)