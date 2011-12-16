HONG KONG, Dec 16 M&A volumes in
Asia-Pacific fell 9.9 percent in 2011, hit by a sharp
second-half dropoff. Deal volume is forecast to rise 33 percent
in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting
estimates. Here is a list of top ten M&A advisers in
Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, in 2011.
For a related story, double-click:
Financial Advisor Rank market share Rank
2011 pct 2010
Goldman Sachs 1 20.3 1
UBS 2 14.1 2
JP Morgan 3 11.5 10
Morgan Stanley 4 10.6 3
Bank of America 5 8.0 7
Credit Suisse 6 7.5 4
Citigroup 7 7.3 8
Barclays Capital 8 7.3 9
Deutsche Bank 9 6.4 6
Moelis & Co 10 6.1 108
Source: Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Chris Lewis)