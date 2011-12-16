HONG KONG, Dec 16 M&A volumes in Asia-Pacific fell 9.9 percent in 2011, hit by a sharp second-half dropoff. Deal volume is forecast to rise 33 percent in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting estimates. Here is a list of top ten M&A advisers in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, in 2011. For a related story, double-click: Financial Advisor Rank market share Rank 2011 pct 2010 Goldman Sachs 1 20.3 1 UBS 2 14.1 2 JP Morgan 3 11.5 10 Morgan Stanley 4 10.6 3 Bank of America 5 8.0 7 Credit Suisse 6 7.5 4 Citigroup 7 7.3 8 Barclays Capital 8 7.3 9 Deutsche Bank 9 6.4 6 Moelis & Co 10 6.1 108 Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)