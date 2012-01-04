HONG KONG Jan 4 (Reuters Basis Point) - M&A loan
volume in Asia reached US$46.6bn in 2011, almost two times of
2010's US$26bn, according to Thomson Reuters LPC. Australasia
saw US$16.8bn of M&A loan activities, while Japan witnessed
US$15.2bn, and the rest of Asia had US$14.5bn.
Australasia had the most number of M&A loans, of which 24
were from Australia and four were from New Zealand. India was
the most active Asian (excluding Japan) country with eight deals
in total. And Australian banks also topped the 2011 Asia Pacific
(excluding Japan) M&A loans league table.
The year 2011 saw several high-profile acquisitions and
buyouts including Vedanta Resources' acquisition of Cairn India
and Lanco Infratech Ltd's acquisition of Australia's Griffin
Coal.
Some market players were concerned that market volatility
might discourage M&A activity in 2012. ANZ's global head of loan
syndications, John Corrin, however argued that falling stock
markets could mean more M&A opportunities.
Sonia Li, managing director and head of syndicated and
leveraged finance for Asia with JP Morgan, expected more
corporate deals to surface on the acquisition front despite
market woes, specifically for privatisations.
"Shareholders could take advantage of the drop in equity
markets to buy back shares at a favorable price," she said in an
interview in late October. Also, while "the bond market
continues to be volatile, influenced by global investor
sentiment, the Asia Pacific loan market remains a reliable
source of financing for acquisitions".
China Construction Bank Hong Kong's assistant general
manager, Mickey Mehta, said in November that acquisition
financing opportunities would drive volume, specifically from
Indian/Chinese M&A activities in strategic industries like
resources.
By the end of 2011, the market was abuzz with a couple of
big M&A announcements. For example, a handful of lenders were
working on a US$4bn three-year loan for Alibaba Group that would
help the Chinese e-commerce giant buy back part of the 40% stake
that Yahoo owned in the company.