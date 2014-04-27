By Andrew Toh
| SINGAPORE, April 28
SINGAPORE, April 28 Marina developers in
Southeast Asia are racing to build berths to address the latest
problem vexing Asia's rapidly growing ranks of ultra-rich:
insufficient parking lots for their superyachts.
Yacht sales in Asia currently account for 9 percent of the
global market share, according to consultancy Wealth-X. While
the number falls behind North America's 44 percent and Europe's
34 percent, industry experts expect sales to pick up rapidly
within the next few years as the number of multi-millionaires in
the region increases.
The boom has far outstripped infrastructure growth,
resulting in some awkward moments when boats pull up to moor.
The shortage is most acute in Hong Kong and Singapore where
space, whether on land or on water, is scarce and the number of
multi-millionaires among the highest in the world. Singapore's
ONE15 Marina Club, where monthly berth rentals cost S$10,000
($8,000) for a 40-metre boat, is currently at full capacity.
Hong Kong's Discovery Bay Marina Club, where berth rentals start
at S$6,000 for a similar sized yacht, is also full.
"There's always been a big dream to have an 'ASEAN-ian'
concept in competition with the Caribbean and Mediterranean,"
Bill Green, technical projects director for Camper & Nicholson
First Eastern told Reuters, referring to the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which groups several Southeast
Asian countries.
"But there's no real day sailing going on in the region at
the moment because there just aren't enough marinas," he said.
The distance between the marinas currently in the region makes
day trips unviable, he added. Camper and Nicholson First Eastern
specialises in designing and making luxury yachts in Asia.
PARKING PROBLEMS
The dearth of berths is providing an opportunity for
developers such as Malaysia's largest listed property developer
UEM Sunrise, which is building facilities in
Malaysia's Iskandar region.
The area neighbours Singapore and is already home to the
Puteri Harbour development.
Further north, the city of Melaka, a world heritage site, is
planning to build Southeast Asia's biggest private marina, with
some 1,000 berths, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said
last month. And in the popular Malaysian tourist resort of
Langkawi, property firm Tradewinds Corp Bhd is
developing Perdana Quay, a marina project slated for completion
within the next decade.
Thailand, home to the 300-berth Ocean Marina Yacht Club, is
also investing in new marinas in resorts including Krabi, hoping
to lure more super-rich, big-spending tourists to its shores.
Yacht brokers estimated that the number of yachts visiting
Thailand will increase 31 percent from this year to hit
approximately 2,100 by 2016, according to the tourism authority.
Of that total, the number of superyachts, or those more than
24 metres long, is set to grow from 110 currently to more than
190 in the next two years, generating significant income.
There are also expansion plans for existing marinas in
Indonesia, said Alan Pickering, managing director of yacht
broker ProMarine.
"Indonesia has such a wonderful cruising ground that the
potential for them is enormous," said Pickering. "But they need
the marina facilities to support the growth of that industry."
YACHT BOOM
It costs around $15 billion to build a marina, industry
experts say, though estimates vary widely depending on factors
including shore side conditions and seabed material.
The growth prospects for yacht sales in Southeast Asia,
currently among the highest in the world, are encouraging
developers to make the investment.
Asia's ultra-wealthy individuals, defined as having at least
$30 million in net assets, are forecast to add $3.3 trillion to
their combined assets in the next five years, more than any
other region in the world, according to Wealth-X.
Another report by CapGemini and RBC Wealth Management last
year said the population and wealth of Asia-Pacific's
millionaires grew by up to triple the rate for the rest of the
world over the last five years.
"Asia is experiencing a faster growth than most parts of the
world, with different markets and different levels of maturity
in yachting, but all in any case with high potential," said
Carla Demaria, president of yacht maker Monte Carlo Yachts.
"We have markets like Malaysia and Indonesia where there are
many marinas and luxury waterfront developments being built, so
we see that there are a lot of extremely wealthy people," she
told delegates at the recent Singapore Yacht Show, Asia's
biggest industry event.
($1=0.7238 euros, 1.2522 Singapore dollars)
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Miral Fahmy)